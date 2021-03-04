Calendar, 3-5 First Friday: Art gallery openings

Save the date

World Day of Prayer: Church Women United of Lincoln — Sunrise to midnight, March 5. The group is asking people to please pray every hour on the hour March 5. The women from the country of Vanuatu, a chain of islands in the southwest Pacific ocean, have prepared a service with the theme “Build on a Strong Foundation” for inspiration this year. For more information about this service or suggestions for prayer, please contact Connie Karges, 402-488-2418, a member of the local CWU Chapter. Churchwomenunited.net.