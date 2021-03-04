Calendar, 3-5 First Friday: Art gallery openings

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30-8 p.m. Prime Time Cafe is open; 7-10 p.m. $5 jam session, featuring the Hillbilly Deluxe Band. Wear a mask. 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
Livestream and
virtual entertainment
Aizuri String Quartet: Lincoln Friends of Chamber of Chamber Music via Zoom — 7:30 p.m. $12. Tickets: lfcm.us/2020-2021-season or 402-417-9424.
Capital Jazz Society: Cuban Missile Crisis Trio livestremed from Lied Center — 8 p.m. Livestream: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Comedy Cabaret series with Alex Hooper: TADA Theatre — 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $10, 701 P St. Tickets: tadaproductions.info.
Movies
Mary Riempa Ross — "Blithe Spirit" (NR) 7:30 p.m.; "The World to Come" (R) 5 p.m.; "Nomadland" (R) 4:45 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
First Friday: Art gallery openings
Burlington Antiques — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dean Settle's wall of vintage art, 201 N. Seventh St.
Burkholder Project — 5-7 p.m. PJ Peters, "Silver Threads," main gallery; Christy Kosmicki, new works, Outback Gallery; Howard Kaye, watercolors, Skylight Gallery; masks required, 719 P St.
Constellation Studios — 6-8 p.m. "Letterpress: Books & Broadsides," in-person or call Karen at 402-438-0049, for an appointment, 2055 O St.
Gallery 9 — noon-7 p.m. "Heart & Soul" featuring Mark Coyle, mixed media; Gail Folda, mixed media; Mark Entzmingler, turned wood; wear a mask, 124 S. Ninth St.
International Quilt Museum — 4-7 p.m. "Abstract Design in American Quilts at 50: New York Nexus," promoting textile and fiber art, 1523 N. 33rd St.
Lincoln Artist Guild Gallery in University Place — noon-6 p.m. Mixed media, 2634 N. 48th St.
Lux Center — noon-8 p.m. "Ravel," by Judy Bales, west gallery; “Morning Walk," by Sarah Smelser, east gallery; "Screenings!," print collection, 2601 N. 48th St.
Noyes Art Gallery — 6-8 p.m. Featuring Sandie Caradori, pour painting; Ashley Stevens, photos; Carol Hurd, paintings; Cameron O'Keefe, sculptures; Judy Wu-Smart, paintings; Sarah Elizabeth, mini paintings; Kelly Coffin, paintings; Sarah O'Brien, abstract paintings; and Dori Minchow, spiritual paintings; 7 p.m. Livestreamed on Facebook, 119 S. Ninth St.
Noyes at the State Office Building art show — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. "Over the Rainbow," featuring Aimee Booton, Terese Bauer, Maryellen Fulton, Janna Harsch, Dorthy Lambert and Diana Pueppke, 301 Centennial Mall South.
Kiechel Art Gallery — 4 p.m.-8 p.m. "Big & Bold Contemporary" featuring Dan Howard, Hal Holoun, Kira Nam Greene, Jenny Kruger, Wendy Jane Bantam, Aaron Holz, first floor; American Regionalist, second floor; additional contemporary art and sculpture, third floor, 1208 O St.
Metro Art Gallery — 4-7 p.m. "Western art" group show, 11 artists; 5-7 p.m. Tony Church, acoustic guitar; estate art, lower level, wear a mask, social distancing required, 1316 N St.
Sheldon Museum of Art — 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Exhibitions: “Person of Interest,” “Barriers and Disparities: Housing in America,” and “Sheldon Treasures,”; also view the outside sculpture garden, 12th and R streets.
Save the date
World Day of Prayer: Church Women United of Lincoln — Sunrise to midnight, March 5. The group is asking people to please pray every hour on the hour March 5. The women from the country of Vanuatu, a chain of islands in the southwest Pacific ocean, have prepared a service with the theme “Build on a Strong Foundation” for inspiration this year. For more information about this service or suggestions for prayer, please contact Connie Karges, 402-488-2418, a member of the local CWU Chapter. Churchwomenunited.net.
