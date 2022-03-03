Calendar, 3-4 First Friday art gallery openings

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Food Truck Fridays — Telegraph District, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 20th and O streets.

Kids Dream Film Series — Lincoln Grand and Edgewood theaters. $3, admission, Friday-Sunday, "Clifford the Big Red Dog," see retro-family films on the big screen, check website for complete showtimes. Marcustheatres.com.

Night Hike — 7-8:30 p.m. $5 per person, register by 5 p.m. Pioneers Park Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington. Register: 402-441-7895.

Entertainment

See Ground Zero.

Concerts

Paragon Ragtime Orchestra — 8 p.m. Rococo Theatre, 140 N. 13th St. Tickets: Rococotheatre.com.

First Friday

Burlington Antiques — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Metro Gallery's Wall of Antique Art, 201 N. Seventh St.

Burkholder Project — 5-7 p.m. PJ Peters, paintings and mixed-wood wall assemblages; Chris Taylor, fiber; Bruce Theil, photography; Howard Kaye, watercolor, 719 P St. Burkholderproject.com.

County-City Art Exhibition Wall — 4:30-6 p.m. "Spray Paint Art," Nick Wieser, artist talk 5:15 p.m. 555 S. 10th St.

Constellation Studios — 6-8 p.m. "Little Monsters," Marvel Maring; "So That I Am Not Exactly Alone," Matthew Sontheimer; "Modular Landscapes: Printing Pivots," Ian Huebert, 2055 O St.

Cosmic Eye — 5-8 p.m. Katharine Hogan, watercolors, gouache, acrylic paintings and creations, 6800 P St.

Eisentrager-Howard Gallery — 5-7 p.m. Undergraduate artists, Richards Hall, 560 Stadium Drive.

Foundry — 3-6 p.m. Joe McHale, paintings, 211 N. 14th St.

Gallery 9 — 5-8 p.m. "Outside In," Gail Folda and Dave Galois; "Sculptures," Brook Taylor, 124 S. Ninth St.

Great Plains Art Museum — 5-7 p.m. Sara Rowe, multi-media artist, 1155 Q St.

Kiechel Art Gallery — 5-8 p.m. Hunt Slonem, Jamie Burmeister, Jenny Kruger, Keith Jacobshagen, Hal Holoun, Chad M. Olsen, Francisco Souto and Thomas Hart Benton with spotlight of Hollywood drawings, 1208 O St.

International Quilt Museum — 4-7 p.m. Printmaking artist Anne Burton. Kids and adults can create their own patterns on paper and cloth, 1523 N. 33rd St.

Lincoln Artist Guild Gallery — 5-8 p.m. Association of Nebraska Art Clubs, also showcasing Youth Art Month displays, 2634 N. 48th St.

Lux Center — 5-8 p.m. " A.I.R.," group exhibition; "In Relief," Katherine Wiese; "The Power of Dark Matter," print collection, 2601 N. 48th St.

Metro Art Gallery — 3-7 p.m. Leta May Rempe, watercolors; music with Tony Church, 1821 N St.

Mission Arts Studio — 5-8 p.m. Kelly Axmann, acrylic abstracts; Geraldine Dobos, visual and performing artist; Christa Rene, visual arts; John Keller, photography, Mission Arts Building, 124 S. Ninth.

Noyes Art Gallery — 6-8 p.m. Dana Clements, curator; Featuring 7 artists with colorful mixed media: Kate Askey (ceramics), Mike Brown (painting), Lou Damm (painting), Syan Engelhard (painting), Claire McClannan (drawing), Dori Minchow-Stebbendeck (mixed media), Shannon Sullivan (photography), and Henry Zander (mixed media); live music by Jumpin Kate, 119 S. Ninth St.

Project 317 — 4-8 p.m. Colleen Eubanks, paintings, 317 S. 12th St.

Robert Hilestad Gallery — 4-6 p.m. Fiber art, surface design and apparel design, 1701 N. 35th St.

Sheldon Museum of Art — 4-7 p.m. Make a print inspired by the works featured in “Richard Diebenkorn: 41 Etchings Drypoints,” 12th and R streets.

Tugboat — 7-10 p.m. "Garbage Ideas," Isaiah Jones and Julia Leggent; live music with DJ Ol'Moan, 116 N. 14th St., Studio 31.

WallSpace-LNK — Noon-8 p.m. “Hinterlands Revisited,” large-format landscape photographs, 1624 S. 17th St.

"Walk Together" — 5:30-7 p.m. All-city showcase, including art work and crafts. LUX Center for the Arts, 2601 N. 48th St.; Gaga’s Greenery & Flowers, 2626 N. 48th St.; Lincoln Artists’ Guild Gallery, 2634 N. 48th St.; 48th Street Crafter's Guild, 2640 N. 48th St.; Mo Jave Cafe, 2649 N. 48th St. More information: ron.kellogg@lps.org.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Dear Sirs" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "2022 Oscar Shorts Animation" (R), 4:45 p.m.; "2022 Oscar Shorts Live Action" (R), 7:15 p.m.; "2022 Oscar Shorts Documentary A" (PG-13), 9:45 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Theater

"The Way to the Way" — Nebraska Repertory, 7:30 p.m. $40, adults; $35, faculty and staff; $15, students and OLLI, Howell Theatre, Temple Building, 1209 R St. Tickets: 402-472-2567 or info@nebraskarep.org

"Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters: An African Tale" — 7:30 p.m. Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.

"Urinetown" the Musical — 7 p.m. Lincoln North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd St.

"She Loves Me" opera — 7:30 p.m. $20, adults; $10, students and seniors, Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.

Virtual event

World Prayer Day — World Day of Prayer will be celebrated virtually this year. Church Women United of Lincoln is encouraging people to pray wherever they are, at home, work or at an event, through the day and evening. More information: call 402-488-2418.

