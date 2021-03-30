Calendar: 3-31 Wednesday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
E.N. Thompson Forum on World Issues "No Horizon is So Far": Lied Center in-person — 7 p.m. Speaker is Ann Bancroft, polar explorer, climate advocate, philanthropist; must reserve your ticket, wear a mask, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Fashion Student Showcase at the Robert Hillestad Textiles Gallery — 8:30-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, through April 9. Second floor, Human Sciences Building, 1650 N. 35th St., Suite 234.
FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Anybody who is in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help distribute, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free pre-packed boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Maverick Rodeo Turn 'n Burn barrel races — 5:30-9 p.m. 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Entertainment in-person and virtual
Bingo at Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower in-person — 8-10 p.m. Free to play, prizes, wear a mask, 6891 A St.
Game of Thrones trivia at Kinkaider in-person — 7 p.m. Free to play, items for purchase, 201 N. 7th St.
Simpson's trivia with Gato at Rumology — 7 p.m. Free to play, items for purchase, 7301 S. 27th St.
Trivia night at Brewsky's East in-person — 7-9 p.m. Free to play, items for purchase, wear a mask, 2840 S. 70th St.
Lenten programs and events
St. Paul United Methodist Church: prayer, poetry and song — 6:15-6:45 p.m. (Wednesdays); 6 p.m. silence and prayer; 6:15 p.m. soothing music begins for meditation; 6:30 p.m. poetry, prayer and singing; social distancing and mask wearing, 1144 M St. Saintpaulumc.org or 402-477-6951.
Livestream
Hixon-Lied visiting artist lecture via Zoom — 5:30 p.m. Speaker is Joel Damon, artist, designer and curator, to the public, free. Zoom: unl.zoom.us/j/93925142986.
"How to Connect with Legislators and the Media: Telling Your Alzheimer’s Story," Nebraska Virtual Alzheimer's Advocacy Days — 9-10:30 a.m. Register: p2a.co/r5Yz2FX.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Human Voice & Women on the Verge" (R) 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Minari" (PG-13) 5 p.m., 7:40 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn via Zoom — noon, Thursday. Topic is "Holding Cops Accountable: What is happening locally?" Speaker is Ishma Valenti, Director of Community Engagement, Clyde Malone Community Center. Zoom link and register: email lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, type "registration" in the subject line.
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 14. $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
Auditions
Auditions for documentary theatre project: Beatrice Community Players — April 14-15. Award winning filmmakers will hold auditions examining the murder of Helen Wilson in the Beatrice area. There are 5 women and 8 men lead roles. Actors interested should complete the audition form at Beatricecommunityplayers.com, select the "participate" tab at the top, click on "auditions" then click on "Documentary theatre project" to fill out the form before scheduling an audition appointment. Priorities will be given to those who fill out the form first. Auditions are being held at 412 Ella street. More information: 402-228-1801.