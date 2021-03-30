Calendar: 3-31 Wednesday

Auditions for documentary theatre project: Beatrice Community Players — April 14-15. Award winning filmmakers will hold auditions examining the murder of Helen Wilson in the Beatrice area. There are 5 women and 8 men lead roles. Actors interested should complete the audition form at Beatricecommunityplayers.com, select the "participate" tab at the top, click on "auditions" then click on "Documentary theatre project" to fill out the form before scheduling an audition appointment. Priorities will be given to those who fill out the form first. Auditions are being held at 412 Ella street. More information: 402-228-1801.