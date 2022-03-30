Calendar 3-31 Thursday

Events

Aging Partners Senior Center activities — To view activities and addresses, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

Community Action's Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open, limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Nebraska Quarter Horse Kick-Off Show — Lancaster Event Center, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., 4100 N. 84th St.

Mother of All Garage Sales — 5-9 p.m. Shop 200 vendors, new and used items; $3, adults; free, kids 10 and under, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.

Pilobolus — Lied Center, 7:30 p.m. dance theater, $14.50-$39, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.

Entertainment

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St.

Barrymore's — 7 p.m. pub quiz, 124 N. 13th St.

Big Sal's — 9 p.m. karaoke, 838 N. 27th St.

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Them Uke Boys, 1418 O St.

Boiler Brewing Co. — 8 p.m. "Friends" trivia, 129 N. 10th St.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Latin Fusion night with Furashi, 1630 P St.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m., trivia, 5551 S. 48th St.

Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. open mic, 140 N. Eighth St.

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 9 p.m.-midnight, karaoke, 6891 A St.

Meadowlark Coffee — 5-10 p.m. Board games, 1624 S. 24th St.

Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. 18+night: The Local Crew Band, 130 N. 10th St.

Rumology — 8 p.m. Bobby Gadoury; 9 p.m. open mic, 7301 S. 27th St.

Tavern on the Square — 7-10 p.m. "Family Feud" game; 7 p.m. sign-up for teams of four; 7:30 p.m. game starts, free, 816 P St.

Zoo Bar — 10:30 p.m. S***hook karaoke, 136 N. 14th St.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Compartment No. 6" (R), 5 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "Playground" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7 p.m., 8:45 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.

Theater

"Always Patsy Cline" — TADA Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; $13-$15, 701 P St. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info/tickets

"Disney's Beauty and The Beast" — Lincoln Christian School, 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, $12-$15, 5801 S. 84th St. Tickets: 402-488-8888.

"Moscow" — Miller Theatre, Nebraska Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Huntington Avenue and 51st streets. Tickets: Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre.

