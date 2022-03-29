Calendar, 3-30 Wednesday

Events

Aging Partners Senior Center activities — More information and addresses: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.

Community Action's Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Concerts

UNL Wind Ensemble — Kimball Hall, 7:30 p.m. "Windborne," concerto for horn, by Kevin Day; Carolyn Barber, director. Free, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.

Entertainment

1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Scott H. Biram, JD Pinkus and the All Knowing McGill bands; $15, adv.; $18, at the door.

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m., music bingo, 500 W. South St.

Barry's — 7:30 p.m., music bingo, 235 N. Ninth St.

Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m., open mic and stage, 6212 Havelock Ave.

Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m., KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m., KZUM The Dead Hour; 1418 O St.

Boiler Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. trivia, 129 N. 10th St.

Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 6-9 p.m., Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury, 216 N. 11th St.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m., DJ Blac, 1320 P St.

Brewsky's (East) — 7 p.m., trivia, 2840 S. 70th St.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 and 9:30 p.m., trivia, 5560 S. 48th St.

Cactus — 7 p.m., trivia, 5500 S. 56th St.

Duffy's — 9:30 p.m., Magic K, 1412 O St.

Crescent Moon — 7 p.m., writers open-mic night, 140 N. Eighth St.

Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m., The Music Bingo People, free to play, 1245 Libra Drive.

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m., bingo, 6891 A St.

Meadowlark Coffee — 7:30-9:30 p.m., open-mic night, 1624 S. St.

OG Grata — 9 p.m.-midnight, karaoke, 2755 Jamie Lane.

Rumology — 6-8 p.m., Chef Emily, crepe making; 8 p.m., Folk Rock with Tom Ficke, 7301 S. 27th St.

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight; Lincoln open-mic night: music, poetry and acting; 3233 S. 13th St.

Zoo Bar — 9-11:30 p.m.; Hot Garbage, yoo doo right, A Painting of Water and Dirty Talker bands; $5; 136 N. 14th St.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Compartment No. 6" (R), 5, 7:15 and 9:30 p.m.; "Playground" (NR), 5:15, 7 and 8:45 p.m.; 313 N. 13th St.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0