Calendar, 3-30 Monday

Announcement

Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites, starting Monday. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Please follow the LPS staff directions and signage, and obey all traffic laws. Vehicles can not form lines more than five minutes prior to opening. There is a walk-up area available for families who do not drive. Cones will be set up promoting proper space distancing. Maps of each drive-thru location at lps.org (type the word food in the search field.)