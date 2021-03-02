Calendar: 3-3 Wednesday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Anybody who is in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help distribute, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free pre-packed boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Livestream events
Climate Change speaker series "Cathederal On Fire" via Zoom — 6-7 p.m. Rev. Tremaine Combs, Senior Pastor, Mt. Zion Church. Topic is climate change's impact on low-income communities. More details: Firstplymouth.org/onfire.
EducationQuest Virtual College Fair — 5-8 p.m. Representatives will be available for live video chats, live presentations, chance to win a $500 scholarship, free event. More details: Facebook.com/events/255270309460979.
"Go to other places" jazz orchestra and jazz singers — 7:30 p.m. Jazz singers; 8:30 p.m. Jazz orchestra. Livestream: arts.unl.edu/music/webcast/jazz-orchestra-and-jazz-singers-performance.
Hixon-Lied visiting artist lecture — 5:30-7 p.m. Speaker is Tarrah Kajnak, photographer and associate professor of art, Monroe Center for Social Inquiry on Racial Justice, Pitzer College, open to the public, free. Zoom: unl.zoom.us/j/92360930703.
Entertainment
Bingo at Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8-10 p.m. Free to play, prizes, wear a mask, 6891 A St.
Marvel trivia with Gato at Rumology — 7-9 p.m. Free to play, wear a mask, 7301 S. 27th St.
Music bingo at Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Free to play, wear a mask, 500 W. South St.
"Indiana Jones" trivia at Kinkaider — 7-9 p.m. Free to play, wear a mask, 201 N. 7th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Blithe Spirit" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Nomadland" (R), 4:45 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn via Zoom — Noon-1 p.m. Thursday. Topic is "Race, Policing, the Prison Industrial Complex." Zoom link and register: email lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, type "registration" in the subject line.
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. March 10. $16, with lunch; $10, without lunch, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.