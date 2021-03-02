Calendar: 3-3 Wednesday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Anybody who is in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help distribute, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.

Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free pre-packed boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Livestream events

Climate Change speaker series "Cathederal On Fire" via Zoom — 6-7 p.m. Rev. Tremaine Combs, Senior Pastor, Mt. Zion Church. Topic is climate change's impact on low-income communities. More details: Firstplymouth.org/onfire.