Calendar 3-3 Thursday

Events

Astronomy lectures: "The Heavens Declare" — College View Church, 4:30-5:30 p.m. View the cosmos with speaker Jim Burr, free, 4801 Prescott Ave.

Aging Partners Senior Center activities — To view activities and addresses, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

Community Action's Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open, limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Meetings

Christian Business Men's Connection Luncheon (CBMC) — 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Speaker is Mike Anderson, Anderson Auto Group, who will present "God's will or my will: How can we know?"; $15 per person, 129 N. 10th St. Register: eventbrite.com/e/business-connection-luncheon-registration-266851258297.

Lincoln League of Women Voters Lunch & Learn via Zoom — Noon. Speakers are Senator Megan Hunt and Senator Anna Wishart, discussing two Nebraska ballot initiatives. Must register to get a Zoom link, via email. Register: email lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com.

Entertainment

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St.

Barrymore's — 7 p.m. pub quiz, 124 N. 13th St.

Big Sal's — 9 p.m. karaoke, 838 N. 27th St.

Boiler Brewing Co. — 8 p.m. "Office" trivia, 129 N. 10th St.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Latin Fusion night with Furashi, 1630 P St.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. trivia, 5551 S. 48th St.

Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. open mic, 140 N. Eighth St.

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke, 6891 A St.

Meadowlak Coffee — 5-10 p.m. Board games available to play, 1624 S. 24th St.

OG Grata — 7:30 p.m. bingo, 2755 Jamie Lane.

Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. 18+ night: Vibranium, 130 N. 10th St.

Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live jazz piano; 9 p.m. open mic, 7301 S. 27th St.

Zoo Bar — 9:30 p.m. S***hook, 136 N. 14th St.

Concerts

Lincoln Friends of Chamber: Harlem Quartet & Lopez-Gavilan — Johnny Carson Theatre, 7:30 p.m.; $35, adults; $5, students, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Dear Sirs" (NR), 5 p.m., 7 p.m.; "2022 Oscar Shorts Animation" (R), 4:45 p.m.; "2022 Oscar Shorts Live Action" (R), 7:15 p.m.; "2022 Oscar Shorts Documentary A" (PG-13), 9:45 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.

Theater

"Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters: An African Tale" — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 2500 S. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.

"The Way to the Way" — Nebraska Repertory, Howell Theatre, Temple Building, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; $40, adults; $35, UNL faculty and staff; $15, students and OLLI, 1209 R St. Tickets: 402-472-2567 or info@nebraskarep.org.

"Urinetown" the Musical — Lincoln North Star School, 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 5801 North 33rd St.

