Calendar, 3-29 Monday

Register

"How to Connect with Legislators and the Media: Telling Your Alzheimer’s Story" Nebraska Virtual Alzheimer's Advocacy Days — 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Register: p2a.co/r5Yz2FX.

League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn via Zoom — 1 p.m. Thursday. Topic is "Holding Cops Accountable: What is happening locally?" Speaker is Ishma Valenti, director at Malone Community Center. Register: email lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, type "registration" in the subject line.

Women in Sales and Business at Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 14. $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.

Save the date

37th Annual Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast virtual event — 7:30-8:45 a.m. April 7. The public is invited to attend, theme is “Faith, Spirituality, and the Struggle for Racial Justice.” The program will feature a conversation with keynote speakers Parker J. Palmer and Rev. Dr. Gregory C. Ellison II, on the influence of Rev. Dr. Howard Thurman, who was a spiritual mentor to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the first civil rights leader to meet with Mahatma Gandhi. Free event. Register: bit.ly/RSVP-2021-Breakfast.

