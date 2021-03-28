Calendar, 3-29 Monday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Divorce and relationship recovery class at St. Mark's United Methodist Church — 6-8:30 p.m. Mondays, through May 10. $20, wear a mask, main floor, fellowship hall, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Register. Stmarks.org or call 402-489-8885.
Fashion Student Showcase at the Robert Hillestad Textiles Gallery — 8:30-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, through April 9. Second floor, Human Sciences Building, 1650 N. 35th St., Suite 234.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment in-person
Furashi at Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Items for purchase, wear a mask, 1630 P St.
Livestreamed and virtual events
"Hear From Policymakers" Nebraska Virtual Alzheimer's Advocacy Days — 1-2:30 p.m. Register: p2a.co/r5Yz2FX.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Human Voice & Women on the Verge" (R) 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Minari" (PG-13) 5 p.m., 7:40 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
"How to Connect with Legislators and the Media: Telling Your Alzheimer’s Story" Nebraska Virtual Alzheimer's Advocacy Days — 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Register: p2a.co/r5Yz2FX.
League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn via Zoom — 1 p.m. Thursday. Topic is "Holding Cops Accountable: What is happening locally?" Speaker is Ishma Valenti, director at Malone Community Center. Register: email lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, type "registration" in the subject line.
Women in Sales and Business at Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 14. $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
Save the date
37th Annual Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast virtual event — 7:30-8:45 a.m. April 7. The public is invited to attend, theme is “Faith, Spirituality, and the Struggle for Racial Justice.” The program will feature a conversation with keynote speakers Parker J. Palmer and Rev. Dr. Gregory C. Ellison II, on the influence of Rev. Dr. Howard Thurman, who was a spiritual mentor to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the first civil rights leader to meet with Mahatma Gandhi. Free event. Register: bit.ly/RSVP-2021-Breakfast.
