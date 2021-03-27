Calendar, 3-28 Sunday

Register

League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn via Zoom — Noon, Thursday. Topic is "Holding Cops Accountable: What is happening locally?" Speaker is Ishma Valenti, Director of Community Engagement, Clyde Malone Community Center. Zoom link and register: email lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, type "registration" in the subject line.

"Hear From Policy Makers" Nebraska Virtual Alzheimer's Advocacy Days — 1-2:30 p.m. Monday. Policy makers discuss legislation and issues that impact those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia. We will also talk about making an impact on the legislative process. Register: p2a.co/r5Yz2FX.

"How to Connect with Legislators and the Media: Telling Your Alzheimer’s Story" Nebraska Virtual Alzheimer's Advocacy Days — 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Learn about the Alzheimer’s Association’s legislative priorities for 2021 and how to tell your Alzheimer's story with maximum impact. Register: p2a.co/r5Yz2FX.

Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 14. $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch, free for first-time guests, Venue Restaurant & Lounge, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.

