Calendar, 3-28 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Great Plains Pool Tournament — Lancaster Event Center. See website for times and admission prices, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Hickman Easter Egg Hunt— 2 p.m. Free, wear a mask, City Main Park, baseball field, 100 Main St., Hickman.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment
in-person
Bobby Gadoury — Rock 'n Joe Coffee Bar, 3-6 p.m. Items for purchase, free event, wear a mask, 5025 Lindberg St.
Country Night with Steel City & Sheila Greenland — PlaMor Ballroom, 7 p.m. Free country dance lessons with paid admission; 8 p.m., show starts. 6600 W. O St.
Hayseed Cowboys — Roca Tavern, 4-8 p.m. Items for purchase, free event, wear a mask, 4101 Main St., Roca.
Music Bingo — Cactus Modern Mexican and Cantina, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free to play, Wear a mask, 5500 S. 56th St.
Music Bingo — White Elm Brewing Haymarket, 4-6 p.m. Items for purchase, 801 R St.
Livestream and
virtual events
Lincoln Parkinson's Disease Caregiver's support group meeting via Zoom — 2 p.m. Zoom link: Zoom.us/j/99464911811?pwd=cXpkUHVHOWMvNWdFeGk5cXpITkZQUT09; Meeting ID: 989 1306 4335; Passcode:356429.
Morrill Hall Sunday with a Scientist — 2 p.m. Science of light. Participate: Facebook.com/UNSMMorrillHall.
Virtual Easter Bunny experience — Through April 3. Upload your own family photos, no limit, with a variety of 18 themes. Shoppinggatewaymall.com/events/virtual-easter-bunny-experience.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Human Voice" & "Women on the Verge" (R), 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Minari" (PG-13) 2:20 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:40 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.
Register
League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn via Zoom — Noon, Thursday. Topic is "Holding Cops Accountable: What is happening locally?" Speaker is Ishma Valenti, Director of Community Engagement, Clyde Malone Community Center. Zoom link and register: email lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, type "registration" in the subject line.
"Hear From Policy Makers" Nebraska Virtual Alzheimer's Advocacy Days — 1-2:30 p.m. Monday. Policy makers discuss legislation and issues that impact those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia. We will also talk about making an impact on the legislative process. Register: p2a.co/r5Yz2FX.
"How to Connect with Legislators and the Media: Telling Your Alzheimer’s Story" Nebraska Virtual Alzheimer's Advocacy Days — 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Learn about the Alzheimer’s Association’s legislative priorities for 2021 and how to tell your Alzheimer's story with maximum impact. Register: p2a.co/r5Yz2FX.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 14. $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch, free for first-time guests, Venue Restaurant & Lounge, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
