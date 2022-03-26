Calendar, 3-27 Sunday

Events

"A Starry Tale" — Mueller Planetarium, 3 p.m. View the story about Astraea, the goddess of justice. See website for admission prices, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu

Baha'i Faith Community building event and celebration — UNL Student Union Auditorium, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. View two film screenings, participate in art activities, small-group discussions and live music from a variety of cultures; masks required, 1400 R St.

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meal, one box per person, 1448 E St.

Family skate — Lincoln Sports Foundation, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. $5, bring your own skates; $7, with skate rental, 7600 N. 70th St.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Dining room open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Sunday With A Scientist — Morrill Hall, noon-3 p.m. Dr. Kaustav Majumde. See website for admission prices, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu

Concerts

Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour — Pinnacle Bank Arena, 8 p.m., 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive.

Moran Windwood Quintet — UNL Westbrook Music Building, 7:30 p.m., free, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu

Entertainment

Big Sal's — 9 p.m. Karaoke, 838 N. 27th St.

Duffy's Tavern — 9 p.m. Jeremy Mercy and The Rapture Orphans, 1412 O St.

Pla Mor Ballroom — 2-4 p.m. Angie Kriz and Polkatoons; 7 p.m. dance lessons, free with paid admission; 8-11:30 p.m. Lucas Minor, 6600 W. O St.

Storm Cellar — 8 p.m.-midnight. Karaoke, 3233 S. 13th St.

Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarius: Kenyon Adamcik and John-Michael Bond, 136 N. 14th St.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Compartment No. 6" (R), 12:30 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "Playground" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7 p.m., 8:45 p.m.; "Don Carlos" (NR), noon, 313 N. 13th St.

Theater

"Adventures in Oz" — O'Donnell Auditorium, Nebraska Wesleyan, 2 p.m. Nebraska Ballet Theatre & School performance, $20, 5000 Huntington Ave. Tickets: buy.tututix.com/NBTdance

"Always Patsy Cline" — TADA Theatre, 2 p.m., $13-$15, 701 P St. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info/tickets

"The Three Musketeers" — Beatrice Community Players, 2 p.m., 412 Ella St. Tickets: call 402-228-1801 or Beatricecommunityplayers.com.

"Three Sisters" — Elder Theatre, Nebraska Wesleyan, 2 p.m., 51st Street and Huntington Ave. Tickets: Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre

Register

38th annual Mayor’s Interfaith Prayer Breakfast Webinar — 8-9:15 a.m. April 8. "Welcoming the Stranger," speaker is Sister Marilyn Lacey, founder of Mercy Beyond Borders and recognized as the Unsung Hero of Compassion for her life of service with refugees. Lacey will be in conversation with Joel Stoltenow, Lincoln-based volunteer and assistant VP of development at Lutheran Family Services, free event. Register: bit.ly/LNKinterfaith22

Save the date

Nebraska Archaelogical Society meeting — Walt Branch Library, 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Speaker is Dave Williams, state archaeologist. Archaeology students can pick up application forms for the Dana Deger Memorial Scholarship at the meeting, 6701 S. 14th St. More information: sites.google.com/site/webnas/home/scholarship-application

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0