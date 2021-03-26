Calendar, 3-27 Saturday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Craft Fair — Cornhusker Social Hall, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Items for purchase, wear a mask, 2940 Cornhusker Highway. Facebook.com/events/255104999612231.
Easter Egg Hunt — YMCA Cooper Branch — 4 p.m. Bring your own basket, meet the Easter Bunny. Pre-register at front desk or online, age groups: 0-2 years; 3-5 years; 6-12 years, 6767 S. 14th St. Ymcalincoln.org/locations/cooper-ymca or 402-323-6400.
Easter Egg Hunt — Word of Life Lutheran Church, 9 a.m. Take-home Easter Egg hunt kits; 10 a.m., in-person hunt, bring your own basket or bag, wear a mask, 200 Fletcher Ave.
Easter Eggstravaganza — Christ Place Church two locations, 10 a.m. Event begins, including egg hunts, inflatables, face painting, free. Egg hunt schedule: 10:30 a.m. ages 0-2; 10:45 a.m. ages 3-5; 11 a.m. K-1st grade; 11:15 a.m. 2nd-3rd grades; 11:30 a.m. 4th-5th grades, 1111 Old Cheney Road or 5555 Roose St. Facebook.com/events/1423607854641855.
Great Plains Pool Tournament — Lancaster Event Center, through Sunday. See website for times and admission, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
National Antique Tractor Pull — Lancaster Event Center,9 a.m.-7 p.m. Antique tractor pulls happening throughout the day, masks required, limited seating, see website for admission prices, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Sunshine and Rainbows Craft Fair — Lancaster Event Center, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Variety of vendors, cafe is open, wear a mask, Pavilion 1, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Entertainment in-person
1Trak Mind, HookT and Tucker's August Bands at the Royal Grove — 7 p.m. $5 at door, 240 W. Cornhusker Highway.
Big Daddy Caleb & The Chargers at the Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. $7 at door, wear a mask, 136 N. 14th St.
DJ Blac at Boombox Social — 10 p.m. Items for purchase, free event, wear a mask, 1630 P St.
Jake Kloefkorn Acoustic at Rumology — 9 p.m. Items for purchase, wear a mask, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.
The Music Bingo People at Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Items for purchase, mask required, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Reservations: 402-328-3494 or email trish@capitolviewwinery.com.
Manuel de la Torre at Roc 'n Joe Coffee — 7 p.m. Items for purchase, free, wear a mask, 5025 Lindberg St.
Livestreamed entertainment
Virtual Easter Bunny experience — Through April 3. Upload your own family photos, no limit, with a variety of 18 themes. Shoppinggatewaymall.com/events/virtual-easter-bunny-experience.
"Wizard of Oz" reading series — 2-3:30 p.m. Dana Clements, Noyes Art Gallery artist, will read from the "Wizard of Oz" collection, ahead of the "Ruby Slippers" garden design, at the Art in the Garden event in September. Facebook.com/events/772206080030285.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Human Voice" and "Women on the Verge" (R) 2 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Minari" (PG-13): 2:20 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:40 p.m.,313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
