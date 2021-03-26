Calendar, 3-27 Saturday

Jake Kloefkorn Acoustic at Rumology — 9 p.m. Items for purchase, wear a mask, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.

The Music Bingo People at Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Items for purchase, mask required, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Reservations: 402-328-3494 or email trish@capitolviewwinery.com.

Manuel de la Torre at Roc 'n Joe Coffee — 7 p.m. Items for purchase, free, wear a mask, 5025 Lindberg St.

Livestreamed entertainment

Virtual Easter Bunny experience — Through April 3. Upload your own family photos, no limit, with a variety of 18 themes. Shoppinggatewaymall.com/events/virtual-easter-bunny-experience.

"Wizard of Oz" reading series — 2-3:30 p.m. Dana Clements, Noyes Art Gallery artist, will read from the "Wizard of Oz" collection, ahead of the "Ruby Slippers" garden design, at the Art in the Garden event in September. Facebook.com/events/772206080030285.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Human Voice" and "Women on the Verge" (R) 2 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Minari" (PG-13): 2:20 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:40 p.m.,313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.

