Calendar, 3-26 Saturday

Scout Pack 64B and Scout Troop 64G Pancake Feed — Hickman Community Center, 4-8 p.m., $6, adults; free, kids age 5 and under, 115 Locust St., Hickman

Adult Skate Night — Lincoln Sports Foundation, 7-11 p.m., $8, bring your own skates; $10, with skate rental, 7600 N. 70th St.

Cornhusker Classic National Antique Tractor Pull — Lancaster Event Center, 9 a.m., free, 4100 N. 84th St.

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, 1448 E St.

Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Vendor fair — Duncan Aviation, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Hand-made items and collectibles available for purchase, proceeds benefiting the United Way, 3701 Aviation Road.

VVS Pool Championships — Lancaster Event Center, 9 a.m.-midnight, free, 4100 N. 84th St. Info: vvsleagues.com

"We Are Stars" at Mueller Planetarium — 1 p.m., 645 N. 14th St. museum.unl.edu/planetarium

"Jersey Boys" — Lied Center for Performing Arts, 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.

1867 Bar — 7 p.m. VEAUX and Ski Wives, 101 N. 14th St.

Bodega's Alley — 8 p.m. Mr. E and The Stringless Kite, 1418 O St.

Boombox Social — 10 p.m. Live DJ, 1630 P St.

Brewsky's Haymarket — 8:30 p.m., Blazin' Pianos, $5, 201 N. Eighth St.

Brothers Bar — 10 p.m. Live DJ, Tiago Rey, 1339 O St.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Happy Endings, 5560 S. 48th St.

Duffy's Tavern — 9:30 p.m. 4 on the Floor, 1412 O St.

Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Rock With Wave, 104 N. 20th St.

Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Karaoke, 4947 Holdrege St.

Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Monxx, 340 W. Cornhusker.

Rumology — 9 p.m. "Bobalone" piano lounge, with Bob Marshall, 7301 S. 27th St.

Tack Room — 9 p.m. Karaoke, 1445 Cornhusker Highway.

Zoo Bar — 5 p.m. Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials, $12; 9 p.m. The Zooeys, Cheesy Bandito, $8, 136 N. 14th St.

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Compartment No. 6" (R), 5 p.m. 7:15 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "Playground" (NR), 1:45 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7 p.m., 8:45 p.m.; "Don Carlos" (NR), 11 a.m, 313 N. 13th St.

"Always Patsy Cline" — TADA Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $13-$15, 701 P St. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info/tickets

"Moscow" — Miller Theatre, Nebraska Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m., 51st Street and Huntington Ave. Tickets: Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre

"The Three Musketeers" — Beatrice Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m., 412 Ella St. Tickets: call 402-228-1801. Beatricecommunityplayers.com.

"Three Sisters" — Elder Theatre, Nebraska Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m., 51st Street and Huntington Ave. Tickets: Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre

