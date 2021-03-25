Calendar, 3-26 Friday

Capital Jazz Society: Chris Leach Sextet at the Lied Center livestreamed — 8 p.m. Livestream: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.

"Free Earnest Jackson" concert and Live Comedy at the Royal Grove in-person — 6:30 p.m. $5 at door, 340 W. Cornhusker. Theroyalgrove.com

Mike Rye at Rumology in-person— 9 p.m. Items for purchase, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.

Lincoln Eagles Club in-person — 5:30-8 p.m. Prime Time Cafe; 7-10 p.m. Hillbilly Deluxe Band, $5. Wear a mask, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.

KZUM Spring Drive-in Concert series at The Bay — 8 p.m. The Credentials Band; On The Other Side Band, $5, 2005 Y St. Facebook.com/events/1164341694003203.

Theater

"Playhouse On The Air" from Lincoln Community Playhouse livestreamed — Noon. Enjoy a series of old-time radio re-creations. Lincolnplayhouse.com

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Human Voice & Women on the Verge" (R) 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Minari" (PG-13) 5 p.m., 7:40 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

