Calendar, 3-26 Friday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Fashion Student Showcase at the Robert Hillestad Textiles Gallery — 8:30-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, through April 9. Second floor, UNL Human Sciences Building, 1650 N. 35th St., Suite 234.
Great Plains Pool Tournament — Lancaster Event Center, Friday-Sunday. See website for specific times and admission, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
National Antique Tractor Pull — Lancaster Event Center, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Antique tractor pulls happening throughout the day, masks required, limited seating, see website for admission prices, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Entertainment
in-person and virtual
Bobalone aka Bob Marshall at Capitol View Winery in-person — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Items for purchase, wear a mask, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Reservations: 402-328-3494 or email trish@capitolviewwinery.com.
Capital Jazz Society: Chris Leach Sextet at the Lied Center livestreamed — 8 p.m. Livestream: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
"Free Earnest Jackson" concert and Live Comedy at the Royal Grove in-person — 6:30 p.m. $5 at door, 340 W. Cornhusker. Theroyalgrove.com
Mike Rye at Rumology in-person— 9 p.m. Items for purchase, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.
Lincoln Eagles Club in-person — 5:30-8 p.m. Prime Time Cafe; 7-10 p.m. Hillbilly Deluxe Band, $5. Wear a mask, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
KZUM Spring Drive-in Concert series at The Bay — 8 p.m. The Credentials Band; On The Other Side Band, $5, 2005 Y St. Facebook.com/events/1164341694003203.
Theater
"Playhouse On The Air" from Lincoln Community Playhouse livestreamed — Noon. Enjoy a series of old-time radio re-creations. Lincolnplayhouse.com
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Human Voice & Women on the Verge" (R) 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Minari" (PG-13) 5 p.m., 7:40 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
