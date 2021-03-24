Calendar, 3-25 Thursday

Events
Center for People in Need food and diaper distribution — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday, bring a Center Card or a photo ID of any kind, 3901 N. 27th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Fashion Student Showcase at the Robert Hillestad Textiles Gallery — 8:30-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, through April 9. Second floor, Human Sciences Building, 1650 N. 35th St., Suite 234.
Great Plains Pool Tournament — Thursday-March 28. See website for specific times, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Meals to go from Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
National Tractor Pull at Lancaster Event Center — 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, limited menu with snacks and beverages for purchase, masks required, see website for admission prices, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Strength training for women at Bryan LifePointe — 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, through April 8. $100, members; $125, nonmembers, 7501 S. 27th St. Register: Bryanhealth.org/calendar or 402-481-6300.
Entertainment in-person and virtual
Honky Tonk Country Night at Boombox Social in-person — 9 p.m. Items for purchase, wear a mask, 1630 P St.
Karaoke at Grata Lounge in-person — 8-11 p.m. Thursdays, free, wear a mask, 6891 A St.
Orion Walsh LCTV livestreamed events — 7:30 p.m. View online music, $3-$30. Lincolncalling.com.
"The Power of Tritone" Mark Clinton piano recital livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. Free event. Link to view recital: music.unl.edu.
Thursday Night Series: The Shucks Brothers livestreamed — 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
Piano lounge with Bobby Gadoury and Crepes with Chef Emily at Rumology in-person — 6-8 p.m. Free, items for purchase, wear a mask, 7301 S. 27th St.
Livestream and virtual events
Lincoln Heart Ball — 6:30 p.m. Interactive virtual social hour; 7 p.m. program. Online auction and donations accepted. Register: heart.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_I4xOIVfXQFaKqacXyKpuGQ.
Hope Book Club online — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets first and third Thursdays. Group will read “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Father" (PG-13) 5 p.m., 7:20 p.m.; "Minari" (PG-13) 4:45 p.m.; "Nomadland" (R): 7:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.