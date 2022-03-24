Calendar 3-25 Friday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Cornhusker Classic Tractor Pull — Lancaster Event Center, 9 a.m., free admission, 4100 N. 84th St.

Food Truck Fridays — Telegraph District, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 2017 O St.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Dining room open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

VVS Pool Championships — Lancaster Event Center, 5:30 p.m.-midnight, free, 4100 N. 84th St. vvsleagues.com

"We Are Stars" at Mueller Planetarium — 1 p.m., 645 N. 14th St. museum.unl.edu/planetarium

Entertainment

See Ground Zero.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Compartment No. 6" (R), 5 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "Playground" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7 p.m., 8:45 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Theater

"Always Patsy Cline" — TADA Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $13-$15, 701 P St. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info/tickets

"Jersey Boys" — Lied Center for Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m., 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.

"Moscow" — Miller Theatre, Nebraska Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m., Huntington Ave. and 51st Street. Tickets: Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre

"The Three Musketeers" — Beatrice Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m., 412 Ella St. Tickets: 402-228-1801. Beatricecommunityplayers.com.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0