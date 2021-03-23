Calendar: 3-24 Wednesday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Anybody who is in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help distribute, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.
Great Plains Pool Tournament — Wednesday-Sunday. See website for specific times, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free pre-packed boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment in-person and virtual
Bingo at Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower in-person — 8-10 p.m. Free to play, prizes, wear a mask, 6891 A St.
Bob's Burgers trivia night at Kinkaider in-person — 7 p.m. Free to play, items for purchase, 201 N. 7th St.
"Chris Thile" at the Lied Center in-person and livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. Enjoy the performance of Chris, mandolin virtuoso, vocalist and composer, $30 adults; $15 students; $20 livestream, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Music bingo at Backswing Brewing Co. in-person — 7-9 p.m. Free to play, wear a mask, 500 W. South St.
Trivia night at Brewsky's East in-person — 7-9 p.m. Free to play, items for purchase, wear a mask, 2840 S. 70th St.
Lenten programs and events
St. Paul United Methodist Church: prayer, poetry and song — 6:15-6:45 p.m. (Wednesdays); 6 p.m. silence and prayer; 6:15 p.m. soothing music begins for meditation; 6:30 p.m. poetry, prayer and singing; social distancing and mask wearing, 1144 M St. Saintpaulumc.org or 402-477-6951.
Livestream
Hixon-Lied visiting artist lecture via Zoom — 5:30-7 p.m. Speaker is Deb Schwartzkopf, Seattle-based studio potter, making fine porcelain tableware, open to the public, free. Zoom: unl.zoom.us/j/99934128248.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Father" (PG-13) 5 p.m., 7:20 p.m.; "Minari" (PG-13) 7:25 p.m.; " Nomadland" (R): 4:45 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
“How Can It Be A Poem If It Doesn’t Rhyme? A Celebration of Poetry with Marjorie Saiser” via Zoom — 10-11 a.m. April 3. Kick off Poetry Month with beloved poet Marjorie Saiser. Registration: larksongwritersplace.org/online-workshops.