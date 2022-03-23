Calendar 3-24 Thursday

Events
Aging Partners Senior Center activities — To view activities and addresses, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov.
Community Action's Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open, limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
VVS Pool Championships — Lancaster Event Center, 5:30 p.m.-midnight, free, 4100 N. 84th St. More information: vvsleagues.com
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. pub quiz, 124 N. 13th St.
Big Sal's — 9 p.m. karaoke, 838 N. 27th St.
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Rado/Mr. McMoney, 1418 O St.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8 p.m. "Office" trivia, 129 N. 10th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Latin Fusion night with Furashi, 1630 P St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m., trivia, 5551 S. 48th St.
Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. open mic, 140 N. Eighth St.
Duffy's Tavern — 9 p.m. Sitra Achra and Bear Attack, 1412 E St.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 9 p.m.-midnight, karaoke, 6891 A St.
Gray's Keg — 7 p.m. Alkyvad, 104 N. 20th St.
Meadowlark Coffee — 5-10 p.m. Board games, 1624 S. 24th St.
Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. 18+ night, 130 N. 10th St.
Rumology — 8 p.m. Bobby Gadoury; 9 p.m. open mic, 7301 S. 27th St.
Zoo Bar — 6-8 p.m. McGovern Stringband, $6; 9:30 p.m. S***hook, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Flee" (PG-13), 5:10 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 9:10 p.m.; "Catch the Fair One" (NR), 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
"Always Patsy Cline" — TADA Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $13-$15, 701 P St. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info/tickets
"Three Sisters" — Elder Theatre, Nebraska Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m., 51st and Huntington Ave. Tickets: Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre