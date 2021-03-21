Calendar, 3-22 Monday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Divorce and relationship recovery class at St. Mark's United Methodist Church — 6-8:30 p.m. Mondays, March 15-May 10. $20, wear a mask, main floor, fellowship hall, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Register. Stmarks.org or call 402-489-8885.
Fashion Student Showcase at the Robert Hillestad Textiles Gallery — 8:30-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, through April 9. Second floor, Human Sciences Building, 1650 N. 35th St., Suite 234.
Great Plains Pool Tournament — Monday-March 28. See website for specific times and admission prices, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Livestream and virtual entertainment
Shamrock shuffle challenge — through March 31, walk, run or bike 4 miles per week, enter to win a free pair of New Balance shoes. Register: lincoln.org/play/event/9669611-shamrock-shuffle-challenge.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Father" (PG-13) 5 p.m., 7:20 p.m.; "Minari" (PG-13) 7:25 p.m.; "Nomadland" (R) 4:45 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn via Zoom — 1 p.m. April 1. Topic is "Holding Cops Accountable: What is happening locally?" Speaker is Ishma Valenti, director at Malone Community Center. Register: email lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, type "registration" in the subject line.
Women in Sales and Business — Venue Restaurant & Lounge, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 14. $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.