Calendar, 3-21 Sunday

Events

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.

Creamery pop-up event at Newman Creations — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Meet and shop local artisans, items for purchase, 701 P St.

Dino-Light show at the Lied Center — 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. A glow-in-the-dark virtual show with giant luminescent dinosaurs, $16 adults; $8 kids, in-person; $10, livestreamed, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.

Great Plains Pool Tournament — Lancaster Event Center, Sunday-March 28. See website for specific times and admission prices, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.

Hickman Maker's Market — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Shop a variety of vendors with hand-made crafts, family activities, kids craft table, Gettin Smoked Barbeque, Glacial Till Winery, items for purchase, Hickman Community Center, 115 Locust St., Hickman.

Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. All tickets must be purchased in advance, must wear a mask and social distance, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org.