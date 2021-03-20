Calendar, 3-21 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Creamery pop-up event at Newman Creations — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Meet and shop local artisans, items for purchase, 701 P St.
Dino-Light show at the Lied Center — 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. A glow-in-the-dark virtual show with giant luminescent dinosaurs, $16 adults; $8 kids, in-person; $10, livestreamed, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Great Plains Pool Tournament — Lancaster Event Center, Sunday-March 28. See website for specific times and admission prices, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Hickman Maker's Market — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Shop a variety of vendors with hand-made crafts, family activities, kids craft table, Gettin Smoked Barbeque, Glacial Till Winery, items for purchase, Hickman Community Center, 115 Locust St., Hickman.
Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. All tickets must be purchased in advance, must wear a mask and social distance, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org.
Nebraska Paint Horse "Fuzzy Colors" show —Lancaster Event Center, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Free for spectators, see website for schedule, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Nawroz (Iranian) New Year celebration — 4-8 p.m. Free Kurdish food, cultural dances and folklore music, antiques on display and family activities, Kurdish Community Organization, 4711 Huntington Ave. Information: Naser Yahya, 618-434-0611.
Free blood pressure checks — 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CHI Health Priority Care at Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 N. 26th St. and Southwest Family Medicine, 1240 Aries Drive; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. CHI Health Quick Care, 5010 O St. and 6001 Village Drive. No appointment, must wear a mask. More details: CHIhealth.com.
John Breslow Ice Hockey Center public skate — 3-5 p.m. $6.50 adults; $5.50 kids; $3 skate rental, must register, 433 V St. Register: Breslowhockeycenter.com or call 402-472-2758.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment
Bourbon Theatre — 8:30 p.m. Animals As Leaders; Veil Of Maya; Turquoise Band, $30 general admission, $80 table of 2, $160 table of 4, $2 minor fee at door. Tickets: Bourbontheatre.com.
Theater
"All the World's A Stage" — TADA Theatre, 2 p.m. In-person and livestreamed, 701 P St. Tickets: tadaproductions.info or 402-438-8232.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Father" (PG-13) 2:40 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:20 p.m.; Minari (PG-13) 4:45 p.m. "Nomadland" (R) 2:05 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 13th St. TheRoss.org.
Register
Climate Change and Environmental Equity Zoom webinar — 1 p.m. Tuesday. Speaker is Dr. David E. Corbin, free and open to the public: Register: us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uDau3G6XRVW5IEhL2OSJ9Q
