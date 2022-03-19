Calendar, 3-20 Sunday

Events

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meal, one box per person, 1448 E St.

Husker Lawn & Leisure Show — 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Huskerlawnshow.com

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Dining room open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Entertainment

Big Sal's — 9 p.m. Karaoke, 838 N. 27th St.

Cactus — 6-8 p.m. Music bingo, 5500 S. 56th St.

Gray's Keg — 7 p.m. Krank Daddies and Molten, 101 N. 20th St.

Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. dance lessons, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Steel City and Ashton Dugan, 6600 W. O St.

Storm Cellar — 8 p.m.-midnight. Karaoke, 3233 S. 13th St.

Zoo Bar — 1-6 p.m. Jeff Boehmer Benefit. Band lineup: 1-2 p.m. Tim Buddig Band; 2:15-3:15 p.m. Tony Meza & Chupacabra; 3:30-4:30 p.m. Levi William Trio; 5-6 p.m. Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal; 8-10:30 p.m. Mo-Vida, 136 N. 14th St.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Flee" (PG-13), 1:10 p.m., 3:10 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 9:10 p.m.; "Catch the Fair One" (NR), 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m, 7 p.m., 9 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Theater

"Always Patsy Cline" — TADA Theatre, 2 p.m., $13-$15, 701 P St. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info/tickets

"This Mortal Life" new play by Nancy Shank — Lied Center for Performing Arts, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.

Ongoing event

Parks and Rec Field Trip Across Lincoln and Beyond Program — Through April 30. Visit locations in Lincoln to get a passport stamp. Get five stamps and enter to win prizes. Passports at: Lincoln City Libraries, Lux Center, Morrill Hall, Nebraska History Museum, Pioneers Park Nature Center, Sheldon Museum of Art, The Great Plains History Museum, The International Quilt Museum and Spring Creek Prairie Audubon. More information: lincoln.org/meet/media-center/article/126787

Register

38th annual Mayor’s Interfaith Prayer Breakfast Webinar — 8-9:15 a.m. April 8. "Welcoming the Stranger," speaker is Sister Marilyn Lacey, founder of Mercy Beyond Borders and recognized as the Unsung Hero of Compassion for her life of service with refugees. Marilyn will be in conversation with Joel Stoltenow, Lincoln-based volunteer and Assistant VP of Development at Lutheran Family Services, free event. Register: bit.ly/LNKinterfaith22

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0