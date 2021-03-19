Calendar, 3-20 Saturday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Creamery pop-up event at Newman Creations — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Meet and shop local artisans, items for purchase, 701 P St.
Free blood pressure checks at four locations — 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CHI Health Priority Care at Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 N. 26th St. and Southwest Family Medicine, 1240 Aries Drive; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. CHI Health Quick Care, 5010 O St. and 6001 Village Drive. No appointment is needed, must wear a mask.
Frog Trek at Pioneers Park Nature Center — 6-7 p.m. $5 per person, group hike in celebration of the Spring Equinox and World Frog Day, pre-registration required, call 402-441-7895, 3201 S. Coddington.
Great Plains Pool Tournament — Lancaster Event Center, Saturday-March 28. See website for specific times and admission prices, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
John Breslow Ice Hockey Center public skate — 12:30-2:30 p.m. and 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $6.50 adults; $5.50 kids; $3 skate rental, must register, 433 V St. Register: Breslowhockeycenter.com.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
St. John's 2021 Endowment event and auction — 4-8 p.m. Free event, donations accepted, benefiting St. John's students and school; food trucks including Phil's Fish and Chips, Granny Weave's, Taco Loco, Chick-Fil-A, 3 Chicks and A Wagon, items for purchase, 7601 Vine St. Facebook.com/events/403718320734375.
Winterfest Flea Market, Antique and Junk Festival — Lancaster Event Center, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 4100 N. 84th St.
Entertainment in-person
Boom Duo Band at Roc 'n Joe Coffee — 7 p.m. Items for purchase, free, wear a mask, 5025 Lindberg St.
Farushi at Boombox Social — 10 p.m. Items for purchase, wear a mask, 1630 P St.
Josh Hoyer at Rumology — 9 p.m. Items for purchase, wear a mask, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.
Livestreamed entertainment
The Philadelphia Orchestra with Gil Shaham — 7:30 p.m. Free concert, donations accepted. Tickets: tickets.liedcenter.org/2369/2370.
Theater
"All the World's A Stage" — TADA Theatre,7:30 p.m., in-person and livestreamed, 701 P St. Tickets: tadaproductions.info or 402-438-8232.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Father" (PG-13) 2:40 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:20 p.m.; "Minari" (PG-13) 2:05 p.m., 7:25 p.m.; "Nomadland" (R) 4:45 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
