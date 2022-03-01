Calendar, 3-2 Wednesday

Events
Aging Partners Senior Center activities — More information and addresses: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov Community Action’s Gathering Place
Astronomy lectures: "The Heavens Declare" — College View Church, 4:30-5:30 p.m. View the cosmos with speaker Jim Burr, free, 4801 Prescott Ave.
Community Action's Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Hixson-Lied guest artist lecture series — Richards Hall, 5:30 p.m. Milee Tibbs, photography, free, 560 Stadium Drive. View also via Zoom: unl.zoom.us/j/97076352413.
Lunch at the Library: Joy Castro presents "Flight Risk" — Bennet Martin Library, Noon. Bring your own lunch, enjoy speaker Joy Castro discuss her novel "Flight Risk," 136 S. 14th St.
People are also reading…
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Open skate — The Bay, 5 p.m. Wednesday, $10, youth must sign waiver online before arriving, age 19 and under must have a parent or guardian complete the waiver for you, 2005 Y St. Sign waiver: thebay.org/events
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo, 500 W. South St.
Barry's — 7:30 p.m. Music Bingo, 235 N. Ninth St.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage, 6212 Havelock Ave.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour, 1418 O St.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. trivia, 129 N. 10th St.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 6-9 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury, 216 N. 11th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Blac, 1320 P St.
Brewsky's (East) — 7 p.m. trivia, 2840 S. 70th St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 and 9:30 p.m. Trivia, 5560 S. 48th St.
Crescent Moon — 7 p.m. Writers open-mic night, 140 N. 8th St.
Duffy's Tavern — 9:30 p.m. Hold Your Breath and Estrogen Projection, 1412 O St.
Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m. The Music Bingo People, free to play, 1245 Libra Drive.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo, 6891 A St.
Kinkaider Brewing — 7 p.m. "Community" trivia, 201 N. Seventh St.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Karaoke, 2755 Jamie Lane.
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m.-midnight. Karaoke; host Manuel de la Torre, 130 N. 10th St.
Rumology — 8 p.m. Folk Rock with Tom Ficke, 7301 S. 27th St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band, 3233 S. 13th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Jockey" (R), 5:20 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "2022 Oscar Shorts Documentary A" (PG-13), 4:45 p.m.; "2022 Oscar Shorts Documentary B" (PG-13) 7:15 p.m.; "2022 Oscar Shorts Animation" (R), 9:45 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Ash Wednesday Services
Cathedral of the Risen Christ— 6:30 a.m., 8:15 a.m., noon, 5 p.m. March 2; 4-4:55 p.m. Confessions; 3500 Sheridan Blvd.
First-Plymouth — Noon, get ashes in the Sanctuary; 6:30 p.m. Worship service, 2000 P St.
First-Free — 7 p.m. Worship service, with music, 3300 S. 84th St.
First Lutheran — Noon and 6:30 p.m. Worship service, 1551 S. 70th St.
Frieden's Lutheran — 7 p.m. Worship service without ashes, 540 D St.
St. Mark's Episcopal — Noon, worship service; 6-7 p.m. Drive-up opportunity for imposition of ashes and blessings 1309 R St.
Trinity Lutheran — 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Worship and Communion, 724 S. 12th St.
Westminster Presbyterian — 7-7:45 p.m. Ashes in-person and "self-imposition" station as well, 2110 Sheridan Blvd.