Calendar, 3-2 Wednesday

Events

Aging Partners Senior Center activities — More information and addresses: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov Community Action’s Gathering Place

Astronomy lectures: "The Heavens Declare" — College View Church, 4:30-5:30 p.m. View the cosmos with speaker Jim Burr, free, 4801 Prescott Ave.

Community Action's Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Hixson-Lied guest artist lecture series — Richards Hall, 5:30 p.m. Milee Tibbs, photography, free, 560 Stadium Drive. View also via Zoom: unl.zoom.us/j/97076352413.

Lunch at the Library: Joy Castro presents "Flight Risk" — Bennet Martin Library, Noon. Bring your own lunch, enjoy speaker Joy Castro discuss her novel "Flight Risk," 136 S. 14th St.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Open skate — The Bay, 5 p.m. Wednesday, $10, youth must sign waiver online before arriving, age 19 and under must have a parent or guardian complete the waiver for you, 2005 Y St. Sign waiver: thebay.org/events

Entertainment

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo, 500 W. South St.

Barry's — 7:30 p.m. Music Bingo, 235 N. Ninth St.

Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage, 6212 Havelock Ave.

Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour, 1418 O St.

Boiler Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. trivia, 129 N. 10th St.

Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 6-9 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury, 216 N. 11th St.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Blac, 1320 P St.

Brewsky's (East) — 7 p.m. trivia, 2840 S. 70th St.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 and 9:30 p.m. Trivia, 5560 S. 48th St.

Crescent Moon — 7 p.m. Writers open-mic night, 140 N. 8th St.

Duffy's Tavern — 9:30 p.m. Hold Your Breath and Estrogen Projection, 1412 O St.

Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m. The Music Bingo People, free to play, 1245 Libra Drive.

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo, 6891 A St.

Kinkaider Brewing — 7 p.m. "Community" trivia, 201 N. Seventh St.

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Karaoke, 2755 Jamie Lane.

Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m.-midnight. Karaoke; host Manuel de la Torre, 130 N. 10th St.

Rumology — 8 p.m. Folk Rock with Tom Ficke, 7301 S. 27th St.

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band, 3233 S. 13th St.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Jockey" (R), 5:20 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "2022 Oscar Shorts Documentary A" (PG-13), 4:45 p.m.; "2022 Oscar Shorts Documentary B" (PG-13) 7:15 p.m.; "2022 Oscar Shorts Animation" (R), 9:45 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Ash Wednesday Services

Cathedral of the Risen Christ— 6:30 a.m., 8:15 a.m., noon, 5 p.m. March 2; 4-4:55 p.m. Confessions; 3500 Sheridan Blvd.

First-Plymouth — Noon, get ashes in the Sanctuary; 6:30 p.m. Worship service, 2000 P St.

First-Free — 7 p.m. Worship service, with music, 3300 S. 84th St.

First Lutheran — Noon and 6:30 p.m. Worship service, 1551 S. 70th St.

Frieden's Lutheran — 7 p.m. Worship service without ashes, 540 D St.

St. Mark's Episcopal — Noon, worship service; 6-7 p.m. Drive-up opportunity for imposition of ashes and blessings 1309 R St.

Trinity Lutheran — 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Worship and Communion, 724 S. 12th St.

Westminster Presbyterian — 7-7:45 p.m. Ashes in-person and "self-imposition" station as well, 2110 Sheridan Blvd.

