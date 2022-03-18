Calendar, 3-19 Saturday

Events

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, 1448 E St.

Dinner Detective Mystery show — 6-9 p.m. Cornhusker Marriott, 333 S. 13th St. Register: thedinnerdetective.com/lincoln/murder-mystery-tickets-showtimes.

High School State Archery Tournament —8 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Lancaster Event Center. $5, adults; free, kids age 9 and under, 4100 N. 84th St.

Husker Lawn & Leisure Show — 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Huskerlawnshow.com

Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

VVS Pool Championships — 9 a.m.-midnight, Saturday-Sunday, free, Lancaster Event Center, through March 27, 4100 N. 84th St. More information: vvsleagues.com

Concerts

Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra presents Pops concert: "LSO Goes to Hollywood" — Lied Center for Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m. Enjoy your favorite big-screen musical selections, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Lincolnsymphony.com or call 402-476-2211.

Entertainment

Bodega's Alley — 8 p.m. Jake Keegan, 1418 O St.

Boombox Social — 10 p.m. Live DJ, 1630 P St.

Bourbon Theatre — 9 p.m. Sleep Sinatra, Jdreams, Sherpax, 1415 O St.

Brewsky's Haymarket — 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Blazin' Pianos, $5, 201 N. Eighth St.

Brothers Bar — 10 p.m. Live DJ, Tiago Rey, 1339 O St.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Swap Meet Sally, 5560 S. 48th St.

Duffy's Tavern — 9:30 p.m. '90s night: Hotbox Band, 1412 O St.

Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. High Energy and Road Trip, 104 N. 20th St.

Kinkaider — 8 p.m. The Wildwoods Duo, 201 N. Seventh St.

Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Karaoke, 4947 Holdrege St.

Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m. March Madness watch party, 130 N. 10th St.

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. March Madness watch party, 1501 Centerpark Road.

Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Hookt, 340 W. Cornhusker.

Rumology — 9 p.m. Josh Hoyer, 7301 S. 27th St.

Storm Cellar — 7:30 p.m. Comedy night, 3233 S. 13th St.

Tack Room — 9 p.m. Karaoke, 1445 Cornhusker Highway.

Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Wondermonds, $8; 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Swope Paul, $5, 136 N. 14th St.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Flee" (PG-13), 1:10 p.m., 3:10 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 9:10 p.m.; "Catch the Fair One" (NR), 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Theater

"Always Patsy Cline" — TADA Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; $13-$15, 701 P St. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info/tickets

"This Mortal Life" — Lied Center for Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m., 7 p.m. Sunday; 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.

