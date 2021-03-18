Calendar, 3-19 Friday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Creamery pop-up event at Newman Creations — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Meet and shop local artisans, items for purchase, 701 P St.
Fashion Student Showcase at the Robert Hillestad Textiles Gallery — 8:30-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, through April 9. Second floor, UNL Human Sciences Building, 1650 N. 35th St., Suite 234.
Great Plains Pool Tournament — Friday-March 28. See website for specific times and admission, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
"Spiritual Visions" Third Friday art show at Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Featuring Cameron O'Keefe, Ashley Stevens, Carol Hurd, Sarah O'Brien, Judy Wu-Smart, Sandie Caradori, Sarah Elizabeth, Dori Minchow, and Kelly Coffin; 7-8 p.m. livestream: Facebook.com/NoyesArtGallery/events, 119 S. Ninth St.
YMCA of Lincoln Kids Night Out — Copple, Cooper and Fallbrook branches, 5-7:30 p.m. Kids will participate in activities and eat a snack, while parents spend time together; activity theme is "Construct and create," $14. Register at the front desk of the YMCAs or ymcalincoln.org/programs/child-care-parties-rentals/kids-night-out.
Entertainment
in-person and virtual
Capital Jazz Society: Matt Walace Fusion Force livestreamed from the Lied — 8 p.m. Livestream: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Cayleen in-person at Boombox Social — 10 p.m. Items for purchase, wear a mask, 1630 P St.
Manuel de la Torre in-person at Rumology — 9 p.m. Items for purchase, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.
Lincoln Eagles Club in-person — 5:30-8 p.m. Prime Time Cafe is open; 7-10 p.m. Hillbilly Deluxe Band, $5. Wear a mask, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
Live Acoustic guitar and singing with Kimberly in-person at Capitol View Winery— 6:30-8:30 p.m. Items for purchase, free, wear a mask, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca.
Theater
"All the World's A Stage" — TADA Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, in-person and livestreamed, 701 P St. Tickets: tadaproductions.info or 402-438-8232.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross — "The Father" (PG-13) 5 p.m. 7:20 p.m.; "Minari" (PG-13) 4:45 p.m.; "Nomadland" (R) 7:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.