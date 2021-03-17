Calendar, 3-18 Thursday

Events
Center for People in Need food and diaper distribution — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday, bring a Center Card or a photo ID of any kind, 3901 N. 27th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Fashion Student Showcase at the Robert Hillestad Textiles Gallery — 8:30-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, through April 9. Second floor, Human Sciences Building, 1650 N. 35th St., Suite 234.
Great Plains Pool Tournament — Thursday-March 28. See website for specific times, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Meals to go from Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment in-person and virtual
Blazin' Pianos at Brewsky's Haymarket in-person — 7 p.m. doors open; 8 p.m. show starts, $5 cover, wear a mask, 201 N. Eighth St.
Karaoke at Grata Lounge in-person — 8-11 p.m. Thursdays, free, wear a mask, 6891 A St.
LCTV livestreamed events — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Daniele Martinez; March 25, Orion Walsh, $3-$30. Lincolncalling.com.
Nebraska Brass Thursday Night series livestreamed — 7-9:30 p.m. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
Trivia at Cosmic Eye Brewing in-person — 6-8 p.m. Free to play, 21 and older, wear a mask, 6800 P St.
Trivia at Kinkaider in-person — Free to play, items for purchase, wear a mask, 201 N. Seventh St.
Piano lounge with Bobby Gadoury and Crepes with Chef Emily in person — Rumology, 6-8 p.m. Free, items for purchase, wear a mask, 7301 S. 27th St.
Livestream and online events
Caregiver Support Group — 2 p.m. Meets online every Thursday. Support for people who are caring for a loved one with a serious illness. More information: Juanita Steenbakkers at 402-416-7365.
Hope Book Club online — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets first and third Thursdays. Group will read “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
Strength training for women — Bryan LifePointe, 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, through April 8. $100, members; $125, nonmembers, 7501 S. 27th St. Register: Bryanhealth.org/calendar or 402-481-6300.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Father" (PG-13), 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "The World to Come" (R), 7:20 p.m., "Nomadland" (R), 4:45 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.