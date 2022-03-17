Calendar 3-18 Friday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Food Truck Fridays — Telegraph District, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 2017 O St.

Husker Lawn & Leisure Show — Lancaster Event Center, 5-9 p.m., 4100 N. 84th St. Huskerlawnshow.com

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Dining room open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

VA Coffeehaus anniversary celebration — Auld Pavilion, 10 a.m.-noon. Live music with Three Chords and A Cloud of Dust; free cake; Quilts of Valor presentation, 1650 Memorial Drive.

VVS Pool Championships — Lancaster Event Center, 5:30 p.m.-midnight, free, 4100 N. 84th St. More information: vvsleagues.com

Concerts

George Hinchliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain and Daniel Christian in concert — Lied Center for Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m., $15-$40, masks required, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: LiedCenter.org

Entertainment

See Ground Zero.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Flee" (PG-13), 5:10 p.m., 7:10 p.m, 9:10 p.m.; "Catch the Fair One" (NR), 5 p.m.; 7 p.m.; 9 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Theater

"Always Patsy Cline" — TADA Theatre, 7:30 p.m.; $13-$15, 701 P St. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info/tickets

"This Mortal Life" new play by Nancy Shank — Carson Theatre, 7:30 p.m.; 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.

