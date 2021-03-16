 Skip to main content
Calendar: 3-17 Wednesday St. Patrick's Day
Calendar: 3-17 Wednesday St. Patrick's Day

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Anybody who is in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help distribute, 7010 Helen Witt Drive. 

Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free pre-packed boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.  

Entertainment in-person and virtual

Aage Birch Band, The Killigans & live DJ's at Boombox Social in-person — noon, bar opens; 4-5:30 p.m. Aage Birch; 6 -8:30 p.m. The Killigans; 9 p.m.-2 a.m. live DJ's, 1630 P St. 

Bingo at Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower in-person — 8-10 p.m. Free to play, prizes, wear a mask, 6891 A St.

Michael Londra and the Celtic Fire at the Lied Center in-person and livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. Traditional Irish music and stepdancing; $29-$49 adults; 19.50-$24.50 UNL Students and kids under 18; $20, tickets for livestream, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.

Music bingo at Backswing Brewing Co. in-person — 7-9 p.m. Free to play, wear a mask, 500 W. South St. 

Trivia with Gato at Rumology in-person — 7-9 p.m. Free to play, Country Sliced Ham, food items for purchase, wear a mask, 7301 S. 27th St. 

Trivia Night at Brewsky's East in-person — 7-9 p.m. Free to play, items for purchase, wear a mask, 2840 S. 70th St. 

Two live bands at Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill in-person — 6 p.m. $5 cover, wear a mask, 1501 Center Park Road.

Lenten programs and events

St. Paul United Methodist Church: prayer, poetry and song — 6:15-6:45 p.m. (Wednesdays); 6 p.m. silence and prayer; 6:15 p.m. soothing music begins for meditation; 6:30 p.m. poetry, prayer and singing; social distancing and mask wearing, 1144 M St. Saintpaulumc.org or 402-477-6951.

Livestream 

Climate Change speaker series "Cathedral On Fire" via Zoom  March 17, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Micky Esposito, senior policy advisor, Resilient Lincoln Initiative, discussing the Lincoln Climate Action Plan and how faith communities can support it. More details: Firstplymouth.org/onfire

Newman Creations virtual shopping event — 6-7 p.m. Shop from the comfort of your home. Facebook.com/events/197717725436399.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Blithe Spirit" (NR), 5 p.m.; "The World to Come" (R), 7:30 p.m.; "Nomadland" (R), 4:45 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

