Calendar: 3-17 Wednesday St. Patrick's Day

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Anybody who is in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help distribute, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.

Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free pre-packed boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Entertainment in-person and virtual

Aage Birch Band, The Killigans & live DJ's at Boombox Social in-person — noon, bar opens; 4-5:30 p.m. Aage Birch; 6 -8:30 p.m. The Killigans; 9 p.m.-2 a.m. live DJ's, 1630 P St.

Bingo at Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower in-person — 8-10 p.m. Free to play, prizes, wear a mask, 6891 A St.