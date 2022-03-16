Calendar 3-17 Thursday

Events

Aging Partners Senior Center activities — To view activities and addresses, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

Community Action's Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open, limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

VVS Pool Championships — Lancaster Event Center, 5:30 p.m.-midnight, free, 4100 N. 84th St. More information: vvsleagues.com

Entertainment

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St.

Barrymore's — 7 p.m. pub quiz, 124 N. 13th St.

Big Sal's — 9 p.m. karaoke, 838 N. 27th St.

Bodega's Alley — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. St. Pat's party: SQUAD, DJ Kj, DJ Blac, 1418 O St.

Boiler Brewing Co. — 8 p.m. "Office" trivia, 129 N. 10th St.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Latin Fusion night with Furashi, 1630 P St.

Bourbon Theatre — 8:30 p.m. The Killigans Band, 1415 O St. Tickets: Bourbontheatre.com

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m., trivia, 5551 S. 48th St.

Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. open mic, 140 N. Eighth St.

Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. St. Pat's party: DJ Chance Hergott, 1412 E St.

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke, 6891 A St.

Gray's Keg — 7 p.m. Alkyvad, 104 N. 20th St.

Kinkaider Brewing — 7-10 p.m. Pete Mulligan, 201 N Seventh St..

McKinney's Irish Pub— Noon, street festival opens; 2 p.m. Kilt contest; 5 p.m. Lucky Charms eating contest; 7:45 p.m. Paddy Whack Band and Out of the House bagpipers band; 151 N. Eighth St.

Meadowlark Coffee — 5-10 p.m. Board games available to play, 1624 S. 24th St.

OG Grata — 7:30 p.m. Bingo, 2755 Jamie Lane.

Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. Traynr Band; St. Pat's party and March Madness watch party, 130 N. 10th St.

Rosie's South — 7 p.m. St. Pat's party and March Madness watch party, 1501 Centerpark.

Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8 p.m. Bobby Gadoury; 9 p.m. open mic, 7301 S. 27th St.

Zoo Bar — 9:30 p.m. S***hook, 136 N. 14th St.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Flee" (PG-13), 5:10 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 9:10 p.m.; "Catch the Fair One" (NR), 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.

Theater

"Always Patsy Cline" — TADA Theatre, 7:30 p.m.; $13-$15, 701 P St. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info/tickets

"This Mortal Life": new play by Nancy Shank — Lied Center, 7:30 p.m.; 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.

