Calendar, 3-15 Monday

Celebrate Growth Kits for World Down Syndrome Day — $15, pre-order your kit until Tuesday. Pick up curbside at Lincoln Children’s Museum, Wednesday-Friday, $2 proceeds, benefiting the Down Syndrome Association, 1420 P St. Order your kit: museumtoystore.squarespace.com/shop/p/celebrate-growth-take-home-activity-kit.

League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn via Zoom — 12:30-1 p.m. April 1. Topic is "Holding Cops Accountable: What is happening locally?" Speaker is Ishma Valenti, Director at Clyde Malone Community Center. Zoom link and register: email lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, type "registration" in the subject line.

LifePointe Walking Program — 2-3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, through April 21. $75 members; $120 nonmembers, 7501 S. 27th St. Register: bryanhealth.org/calendar or 402-481-6300.

Women in Sales and Business — Venue Restaurant & Lounge, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 14. $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.

