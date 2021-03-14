Calendar, 3-15 Monday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Divorce and relationship recovery class at St. Mark's United Methodist Church — 6-8:30 p.m. Mondays, March 15-May 10. $20, wear a mask, main floor, fellowship hall, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Register. Stmarks.org or call 402-489-8885.
Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. All tickets must be purchased in advance to reserve a time, must wear a mask and social distance, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Livestream and virtual entertainment
Shamrock shuffle challenge — Walk, run or bike 4 miles per week, enter to win a free pair of New Balance shoes. Register: lincoln.org/play/event/9669611-shamrock-shuffle-challenge.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Father" (PG-13), 5 p.m. 7:30 p.m.; "The World to Come" (R), 4:45 p.m.; "Nomadland" (R), 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Celebrate Growth Kits for World Down Syndrome Day — $15, pre-order your kit until Tuesday. Pick up curbside at Lincoln Children’s Museum, Wednesday-Friday, $2 proceeds, benefiting the Down Syndrome Association, 1420 P St. Order your kit: museumtoystore.squarespace.com/shop/p/celebrate-growth-take-home-activity-kit.
League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn via Zoom — 12:30-1 p.m. April 1. Topic is "Holding Cops Accountable: What is happening locally?" Speaker is Ishma Valenti, Director at Clyde Malone Community Center. Zoom link and register: email lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, type "registration" in the subject line.
LifePointe Walking Program — 2-3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, through April 21. $75 members; $120 nonmembers, 7501 S. 27th St. Register: bryanhealth.org/calendar or 402-481-6300.
Women in Sales and Business — Venue Restaurant & Lounge, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 14. $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
