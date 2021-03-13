Calendar, 3-14 Sunday

Events
Big Ears & Easter Bonnets pet photo fundraiser — Paws 4 Fun, 1-5 p.m. Benefiting MidAmerica Rottweiler Rescue, photo opportunity with Cherished Images by Beverly, wear a mask, 222 N. 44th St. More information: cherishedimagesbybeverly.com or Paws 4 Fun at 402-802-1738.
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Home & Garden Show — Lancaster Event Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $8 adults, $7 adults with nonperishable food donation; free, 12 and under, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. All tickets must be purchased in advance to reserve a time, must wear a mask and social distance, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org.
Free blood pressure checks — 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CHI Health Priority Care at Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 N. 26th St. and Southwest Family Medicine, 1240 Aries Drive; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. CHI Health Quick Care, 5010 O St. and 6001 Village Drive. No appointment, must wear a mask. More details: CHIhealth.com.
John Breslow Ice Hockey Center public skate — 3-5 p.m. $6.50 adults; $5.50 kids; $3 skate rental, must register, 433 V St. Register: Breslowhockeycenter.com or call 402-472-2758.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment in-person
and virtual entertainment
Afternoon of Choirs at UNL's Glenn Korff School of Music livestreamed — 3 p.m. All Collegiate Choir; 4 p.m. Varsity Chorus. View: arts.unl.edu/webcast/afternoon-choirs-performance.
Bobby Gadoury — Rock n' Joe Coffee Bar, 3-6 p.m. Items for purchase, no cover, wear a mask, 5025 Lindberg St.
Darreen Keen — Boombox Social, 9 p.m. Items for purchase, wear a mask, 1630 P St.
Music Bingo — White Elm Brewing, 4-6 p.m. Listen to a music clip, mark it off your card, prizes, items for purchase, 801 R St.
Singles and couples St. Patrick's Dance — 5-8 p.m. $10, Leo Lonnie Band, rolls and coffee served, wear a mask, Veterans Club, 701 Dorsey St., Beatrice.
The Modern Gentleman — Lied Center for Performing Arts, 2 p.m. Enjoy the quartet that shared the stage with Frankie Valli, $19-$44, in-person; $20, webcast, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Father" (PG-13) 2:40 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "The World to Come" (R) 2:10 p.m., 7:20 p.m.; "Nomadland" (R) 4:45 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.
Register
Celebrate Growth Kits for World Down Syndrome Day — $15, pre-order your kit until Tuesday. Pick-up curbside at Lincoln Children’s Museum Wednesday-Friday, $2 proceeds from kit benefiting the Down Syndrome Association, 1420 P St. Order your kit: museumtoystore.squarespace.com/shop/p/celebrate-growth-take-home-activity-kit.
