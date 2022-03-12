Calendar, 3-13 Sunday

Events

Beatrice Area Couples and Singles Dance — Veterans Club, 2-5 p.m. Dancing and live music with Leo Lonnie Duo; $1.25 pizza slice, 124 S. 24th St. More information: Karen Mains, 402-223-8975.

"A Prayer for Peace Vigil” to support Ukraine — 7 p.m. Prior to vigil, at 6:45 p.m., three Ukrainian pieces will be performed on the church carillon, all welcome, First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St.

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meal, one box per person, 1448 E St.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Turn 'n Burn barrel races — Lancaster Event Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Team roping, youth rodeo and more, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.

Voter registration — Anderson Branch Library, 2-4 p.m. Anyone who will be 18 on or before Nov. 8, has moved, changed their name or would like to change their political party affiliation, 3635 Touzalin Ave.

Entertainment

1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Wake, 101 N. 14th St.

Big Sal's — 9 p.m. Karaoke, 838 N. 27th St.

Cactus — 6-8 p.m. Music bingo, 5500 S. 56th St.

Duffy's — 9 p.m. World Without Us, 1412 O St.

Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. Dance lesson; 8 p.m. Steel City and Lucas Minor, 6600 W. O St.

Storm Cellar — 8 p.m.-midnight. Karaoke, 3233 S. 13th St.

Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Showcase: David Waite, $10, 136 N. 14th St.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Flee" (PG-13), 1:10 p.m., 3:10 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 9:10 p.m.; "Catch the Fair One" (NR), 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m., "Met Live in HD: Ariadne auf Naxos" (NR), 1 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Theater

“Closer Than Ever” — Jack J. Huck Continuing Education Center, 2 p.m., free, 301 S. 68th St.

"Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters: An African Tale" — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2 p.m., 2500 S. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.

Ongoing event

Parks and Rec Field Trip Across Lincoln and Beyond Program — Through April 30. Visit locations in Lincoln to get a passport stamp. Get five stamps and enter to win prizes. Passports at: Lincoln City Libraries, Lux Center, Morrill Hall, Nebraska History Museum, Pioneers Park Nature Center, Sheldon Museum of Art, The Great Plains History Museum, The International Quilt Museum and Spring Creek Prairie Audubon. More information: lincoln.org/meet/media-center/article/126787

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

