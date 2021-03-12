Calendar, 3-13 Saturday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Free blood pressure checks at four locations — 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CHI Health Priority Care at Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 N. 26th St. and Southwest Family Medicine, 1240 Aries Drive; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. CHI Health Quick Care, 5010 O St. and 6001 Village Drive. No appointment is needed, must wear a mask.
Home & Garden Show — Lancaster Event Center, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; $8 adults, $7 adults with nonperishable food donation; free, 12 and under, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
John Breslow Ice Hockey Center public skate — 12:30-2:30 p.m. and 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday; 3-5 p.m. Sunday; $6.50 adults; $5.50 kids; $3 skate rental, must register, 433 V St. Register: Breslowhockeycenter.com.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment in-person
Blazin' Pianos —Brewsky's Haymarket, 7 p.m. doors open; 8 p.m. show starts, $5 cover, wear a mask, 201 N. Eighth St.
DJ Flycuts — Boombox Social, 10 p.m. Items for purchase, wear a mask, 1630 P St.
Mike Rye — Rumologuy, 9 p.m. Items for purchase, wear a mask, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.
Rockin Woody — Kinkaider Brewing, 7 p.m. Items for purchase, wear a mask, 201 N. 7th St.
St. Patrick's Day Street Party — McKinney's Irish Pub, 11 a.m. bar opens; 4 p.m street opens; 5 p.m Lucky Charms-eating contest; giveaways, games, heaters in the patio area, wear a mask, 151 N. Eighth St.
The Modern Gentleman — Lied Center for Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. $19-$44, in-person; $20, webcast, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Livestreamed event
Morrill Hall Second Saturday Investigate Lab — 10-10:30 a.m. Register: Museum.unl.edu/programs-events/investigate.html.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Father" (PG-13) 2:40 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "The World to Come" (R) 4:45 p.m.; "Nomadland" (R) 2:10 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Register
Celebrate Growth Kits for World Down Syndrome Day — $15, pre-order your kit. Pick-up curbside at Lincoln Children’s Museum, Wednesday-Friday, $2 proceeds from kit benefiting the Down Syndrome Association, 1420 P St. Order your kit: museumtoystore.squarespace.com/shop/p/celebrate-growth-take-home-activity-kit.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.