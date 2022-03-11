Calendar, 3-12 Saturday

Events

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, 1448 E St.

Dinner Detective Mystery show — 6-9 p.m. Cornhusker Marriott, 333 S. 13th St. Register: thedinnerdetective.com/lincoln/murder-mystery-tickets-showtimes.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dine in for a hot meal or get a boxed meal to go, 2121 N. 27th St.

Run for the Bridges fundraiser — 9:30 a.m. Race starts at the South 14th Street trailhead, north of Rokeby Road, Wilderness Park. Register: Getmeregistered.com, search: run for the bridges.

"Spring Fever" craft and vendor market — Sutter Place Mall, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 5221 S. 48th St.

Ten Thousand Villages fundraiser for Fresh Start — 10 a.m.-noon. Purchase soup and other items, benefiting Fresh Start, 801 P St.

Turn 'n Burn barrel races — Lancaster Event Center, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Team roping, youth rodeo and more, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.

VFW Post 3606 Steak Night fundraiser — 5:30-7 p.m. Steak, chicken, hamburger steak for kids meals; served with salad, baked potato, dinner roll and vegetable, 3340 W. A St.

Concerts

The Fab Four: Beatles tribute band — Lied Center for Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m., $21-$48, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.

Entertainment

1867 Bar — 8 p.m. Blacktop Mojo, As Tide Rises, Evil Shadows, 18+ show, $15 and up. 101 N. 14th St. Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/blacktop-mojo-tickets-25244268185

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Problems, DJ Spencelove, Grim Ether, Odinson, 1418 O St.

Boombox Social — 10 p.m. Live DJ, 1630 P St.

Brewsky's Haymarket — 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Blazin' Pianos, $5, 201 N. Eighth St.

Brother's Bar — 10 p.m. Live DJ, Tiago Rey, 1339 O St.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Jake Gill, $5, 5560 S. 48th St.

Duffy's Tavern — 9:30 p.m. '90s night: Hotbox Band, 1412 O St.

Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Coyote Bill, 104 N. 20th St.

Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke, 4947 Holdrege St.

Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m. Southern Fryed and No Drinking on Grounds Band, 130 N. 10th St.

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Dirty Boots, 1501 Centerpark Road.

Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Conjunto Sol de Ojinaga, $20, 340 W. Cornhusker.

Rumology — 9 p.m. Vintage Blues: Nebraska Jr., 7301 S. 27th St.

Tack Room — 9 p.m. karaoke, 1445 Cornhusker Highway.

Zoo Bar — 9 p.m.-11:59 p.m. Seven Inches of Soul, 136 N. 14th St.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Flee" (PG-13), 5:10 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 9:10 p.m.; "Catch the Fair One" (NR), 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.; "Met Live in HD: Ariadne auf Naxos" (NR), 11:55 a.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Theater

Closer Than Ever” — Jack J. Huck Continuing Education Center, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, free, 301 S. 68th St.

"Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters: An African Tale" — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 2500 S. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.

