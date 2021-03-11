Calendar, 3-12 Friday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Fashion Student Showcase at the Robert Hillestad Textiles Gallery — 8:30-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, through April 9. Second floor, Human Sciences Building, 1650 N. 35th St., Suite 234.

Free blood pressure checks — 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, CHI Health Priority Care at Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 N. 26th St. and Southwest Family Medicine, 1240 Aries Drive. Also 7 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at CHI Health Quick Care, 5010 0 St. and CHI Health Quick Care, 6001 Village Drive. No appointment is needed, must wear a mask. More details: CHIhealth.com.

Grand Opening of the Free Little Art Gallery — 5-8 p.m. Donations of art needed, donations accepted at Gomez Art Supply, 120 N. 14th St. or Pepe's Bistro, 11th and B streets. More details: Call Peggy at 402-477-6200.