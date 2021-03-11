Calendar, 3-12 Friday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Fashion Student Showcase at the Robert Hillestad Textiles Gallery — 8:30-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, through April 9. Second floor, Human Sciences Building, 1650 N. 35th St., Suite 234.
Free blood pressure checks — 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, CHI Health Priority Care at Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 N. 26th St. and Southwest Family Medicine, 1240 Aries Drive. Also 7 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at CHI Health Quick Care, 5010 0 St. and CHI Health Quick Care, 6001 Village Drive. No appointment is needed, must wear a mask. More details: CHIhealth.com.
Grand Opening of the Free Little Art Gallery — 5-8 p.m. Donations of art needed, donations accepted at Gomez Art Supply, 120 N. 14th St. or Pepe's Bistro, 11th and B streets. More details: Call Peggy at 402-477-6200.
Home & Garden Show: Lancaster Event Center — 1-9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; $8 adults, $7 adults with nonperishable food donation; free, 12 and under, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Noyes at the State Office Building art show — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. "Over the Rainbow," 301 Centennial Mall South.
"See Her Here" Outdoor Art Walk — 6-8 p.m. View works of 100 LPS students' images, celebrating 50 women, walk down 11th from A to C streets.
Spring break roller skate — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Roller skate indoors to music, $10; $3 skate rental or bring your own skates, Lincoln Sports Foundation, 7600 N. 70th St. Sign up: signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4eafad28a4f5c16-spring.
Entertainment in-person and virtual
Blazin' Pianos at Brewsky's Haymarket in-person — 7 p.m. doors; 8 p.m. show starts, $5 cover, wear a mask, 201 N. Eighth St.
Capital Jazz Society: Andy Hall Quartet livestreamed from the Lied — 8 p.m. Livestream: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
DJ Blac at Boombox Social in-person — 10 p.m. Items for purchase, wear a mask, 1630 P St.
Jared Olson the J-Rod and Jim Moore Jimbo at Rumology in-person — 9 p.m. Items for purchase, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.
Lincoln Eagles Club in-person — 5:30-8 p.m. Prime Time Cafe is open; 7-10 p.m. $5, Hillbilly Deluxe Band. Wear a mask. 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra Pops Concert with Jackie Allen livestreamed from the Lied — 7:30 p.m. $15-$35. Tickets: lincolnsymphony.com or 402-475-2211.
Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble with Kelly Rossum livestreamed on Facebook — 7 p.m. Friday. Livestream: Facebook.com/NebraskaTrumpetEnsemble.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross — "The Father" (PG-13), 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "The World to Come" (R), 7:20 p.m.; "Nomadland" (R), 4:45 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
