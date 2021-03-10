Calendar, 3-11 Thursday

Events
Center for People in Need food and diaper distribution — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday, bring a Center Card or a photo ID of any kind, 3901 N. 27th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
John Breslow Ice Hockey Center public ice skate — 12-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. $6.50 adults; $5.50 kids, $3 skate rental, 433 V St. Register: breslowhockeycenter.com/pricing or call 402-472-2758.
Meals to go from Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment in-person
and virtual entertainment
Blazin' Pianos at Brewsky's Haymarket — 7 p.m. doors open; 8 p.m. show starts, $5 cover, wear a mask, 201 N. Eighth St.
Honky Tonk Night at Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Featuring Nick the Quick, wear a mask, 1630 P St.
Karaoke at Grata Lounge — 8-11 p.m. Thursdays, free, wear a mask, 6891 A St.
Thursday Night series: Orion Walsh (online) — 7-9:30 p.m. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
Trivia at Cosmic Eye Brewing — 6-8 p.m. Free, 21 and older, wear a mask, 6800 P St.
Piano lounge with Bobby Gadoury and Crepes with Chef Emily — Rumology,6-8 p.m. Free, items for purchase, wear a mask, 7301 S. 27th St.
Meeting
Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council — 7 a.m. Antelope Park Enclosed Shelter, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Livestream and
online events
A Magical Journey for Tiny Lieders with Kerfuffle Theatre online — 10 a.m. Music and yoga designed for children under 6 years old, free. View: Facebook.com/LiedCenterforPerformingArts or Liedcenter.org.
Caregiver Support Group — 2 p.m. Meets online every Thursday. Support for people who are caring for a loved one with a serious illness. More information: Juanita Steenbakkers at 402-416-7365.
Hixson-Lied Art History visiting panel — 5:30-7 p.m. Speakers: Sampada Aranke, assistant professor of Art History, School of the Art Institute, Chicago; Alexis Salas, assistant professor of Art History, New Mexico State; Julia Neal, lecturer in African American Art History, Georgia State; and Kieran Jack Wilson, photographer and activist. Access panel: unl.zoom.us/j/91088525799.
Hope Book Club online — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets first and third Thursdays. Group will read “The Year of Magical Thinking,” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute presents "A Taste of OLLI: International Food and Culture" series — 11 a.m. Narges Montazer, of Daffodil's restaurant, free, must register: events.unl.edu/OLLI/2021/03/11/155532.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Blithe Spirit" (NR) 7:30 p.m.; "The World to Come" (R) 5 p.m.; "Nomadland" (R) 4:4 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.