Calendar 3-11 Friday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Food Truck Fridays — Telegraph District, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 2017 O St.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Dining room open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Turn 'n Burn barrel races — Lancaster Event Center, 7-9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Team roping, youth rodeo and more, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.

Entertainment

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Flee" (PG-13), 5:10 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 9:10 p.m.; "Catch the Fair One" (NR), 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Theater

“Closer Than Ever” — Jack J. Huck Continuing Education Center, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, free, 301 S. 68th St.

"Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters: An African Tale" — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 2500 S. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.

Stand-up Comedy Night: Nick Allen — Backswing Brewery, 8 p.m. $10, 500 W. South St.

Register

"Run for the Bridges" fundraiser — 4-6 p.m. Friday. Packet pick-up at Cycle Works, 720 N. 27th St.; 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Race starts at the South 14th Street Trailhead, north of Rokeby Road, Wilderness Park. Register: Getmeregistered.com; search: run for the bridges.

