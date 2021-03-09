Calendar: 3-10 Wednesday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Anybody who is in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help distribute, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.
John Breslow Ice Hockey Center public ice skate — 12-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. $6.50 adults; $5.50 kids, $3 skate rental, 433 V St. Register: breslowhockeycenter.com/pricing or call 402-472-2758.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free pre-packed boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Spring break roller skate — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Roller skate indoors to music, $10; $3 skate rental or bring your own skates, Lincoln Sports Foundation, 7600 N. 70th St. Sign up: signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4eafad28a4f5c16-spring.
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $16, with lunch; $10, without lunch, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
Entertainment
Bingo at Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8-10 p.m. Free to play, prizes, wear a mask, 6891 A St.
Grammys trivia with Gato at Rumology — 7-9 p.m. Free to play, food items, available for purchase, wear a mask, 7301 S. 27th St.
Music bingo at Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Free to play, wear a mask, 500 W. South St.
"Jurassic Park" trivia at Kinkaider — 7-9 p.m. Free to play, wear a mask, 201 N. 7th St.
Livestream events
Climate Change speaker series "Cathederal On Fire" via Zoom — 6-7 p.m. Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning, topic is highlighting ways to adopt the future of energy now. More details: Firstplymouth.org/onfire.
Vaccine Q&A with Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird — 5:30 p.m. Featuring Dr. Joshua Sharfstein. View: Facebook.com/MayorLeirion; LNKTV.lincoln.ne.gov; Allo channels 2 and 3; Spectrum channels 1300 and 1301.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Blithe Spirit" (NR), 5 p.m.; "The World to Come" (R), 7:30 p.m.; "Nomadland" (R), 4:45 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.