Calendar: 3-10 Wednesday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Anybody who is in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help distribute, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.

John Breslow Ice Hockey Center public ice skate — 12-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. $6.50 adults; $5.50 kids, $3 skate rental, 433 V St. Register: breslowhockeycenter.com/pricing or call 402-472-2758.

Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free pre-packed boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Spring break roller skate — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Roller skate indoors to music, $10; $3 skate rental or bring your own skates, Lincoln Sports Foundation, 7600 N. 70th St. Sign up: signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4eafad28a4f5c16-spring.