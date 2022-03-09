Calendar 3-10 Thursday

Events
Aging Partners Senior Center activities — To view activities and addresses, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov.
Community Action's Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Hixson-Lied visiting artist lecture — Richards Hall, 5:30 p.m. Greg Schmidt, graphic designer, free event, Room 15 560 Stadium Drive.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open, limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. pub quiz, 124 N. 13th St.
Big Sal's — 9 p.m. karaoke, 838 N. 27th St.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8 p.m. "Office" trivia, 129 N. 10th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Latin Fusion night with Furashi, 1630 P St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. trivia, 5551 S. 48th St.
Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. open mic, 140 N. Eighth St.
Duffy's Tavern — 9:30 p.m. Big World, King Pink and SUNFO, $5, 1412 E St.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke, 6891 A St.
Meadowlark Coffee — 5-10 p.m. Board games available to play, 1624 S. 24th St.
OG Grata — 7:30 p.m. bingo, 2755 Jamie Lane.
Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. 18+ night: Ryan Winkler, 130 N. 10th St.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Josh Ward and Tanner Sovereign, 340 W. Cornhusker. Theroyalgrove.com.
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live jazz piano; 9 p.m. open mic, 7301 S. 27th St.
Zoo Bar — 9:30 p.m. S***hook, 136 N. 14th St.
Concerts
Evening of Choirs — Westminster Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Performances including the Varsity Chorus and All-Collegiate Choir, free concert, 2110 Sheridan Blvd. events.unl.edu
Symphonic Band performance: "Suite Talk" — Kimball Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m. Tony Falcone, Director and Trevor Frost, Assistant Conductor, free concert, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Dear Sirs" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:05 p.m., 9:10 p.m.; "2022 Oscar Shorts Documentary A" (PG-13), 4:45 p.m.; "2022 Oscar Shorts Documentary B" (PG-13), 7:15 p.m, 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
"Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters: An African Tale" — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 2500 S. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
Riverdance — Lied Center, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; $39.50-$79, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.