Calendar, 3-1 Monday

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Blithe Spirit" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Nomadland" (R), 4:45 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Register

League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn via Zoom — Noon-1 p.m. Thursday. Topic is "Race, Policing, the Prison Industrial Complex." To get the Zoom link and register email: lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, type the word registration in the subject line.

Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. March 10. $16, for members with lunch; $10, without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.

Zoo News: "Learn at the Zoo" offseason camps for kids — Monday; March 8-12; April 2: April 5. Camps are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Call 402-475-6741; ext. 130., 1227 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org/education/off-season-camps.html.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.