Calendar, 2-8 Monday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Food Bank of Lincoln drive-thru food distribution at Lancaster Event Center — 3-4 p.m. Enter at Gate 2 and form two lines, check website for cancellations, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org or Lincolnfoodbank.org.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Livestream and virtual
Families Inspiring Families support groups — 5-6 p.m. Mondays. Parents can connect with other parents; also 5:30-6:30 p.m. second Wednesday of the month. Email Sandy Thompson at sthompson@familiesinspiringfamilies.org or call 402-450-4409 to get the Zoom link.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "No Man’s Land" (PG-13), 5 p.m., 7:40 p.m.; "Another Round" (NR), 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
City Council Public meeting — 3-5 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Lincoln.ne.gov/City.
Register
Abendmusik fundraiser "My Funny Valentine" live serenade and gifts — 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Purchase a livestream link to have a private YouTube or DVD concert. Choose options of sending chocolate, flowers, a meal or other gifts, delivered contact-free. More information: Abendmusik.org or call 402-476-9933.
Dinosaurs and Disasters series: "Moving Mountains Morrill Hall" online event — 4 p.m. Tuesday. Learn how mountains are formed in this video demonstration using colored sugar and simple kitchen items. Demo hosted via Facebook Live or for Zoom link. Register: museum.unl.edu/programs-events/annual-events/dinosaurs-disasters.html. Zoom link: unl.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUudu-urDspGdYEcTUnhGoHHnzNBa887Suj.
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. $16 for members with lunch, $10 without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
Zoo News: "Learn at the Zoo" offseason camps for kids — Feb. 15; March 8-12; April 2; April 5. Camps are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, 1227 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org/education/off-season-camps.html or call 402-475-6741; ext. 130.
