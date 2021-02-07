Calendar, 2-8 Monday

Register

Abendmusik fundraiser "My Funny Valentine" live serenade and gifts — 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Purchase a livestream link to have a private YouTube or DVD concert. Choose options of sending chocolate, flowers, a meal or other gifts, delivered contact-free. More information: Abendmusik.org or call 402-476-9933.

Dinosaurs and Disasters series: "Moving Mountains Morrill Hall" online event — 4 p.m. Tuesday. Learn how mountains are formed in this video demonstration using colored sugar and simple kitchen items. Demo hosted via Facebook Live or for Zoom link. Register: museum.unl.edu/programs-events/annual-events/dinosaurs-disasters.html. Zoom link: unl.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUudu-urDspGdYEcTUnhGoHHnzNBa887Suj.

Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. $16 for members with lunch, $10 without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.

Zoo News: "Learn at the Zoo" offseason camps for kids — Feb. 15; March 8-12; April 2; April 5. Camps are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, 1227 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org/education/off-season-camps.html or call 402-475-6741; ext. 130.

