Calendar, 2-7 Sunday

Events
1867 Bar "Paws and Draws: Valentine’s Edition" — 4 p.m. Items for purchase, wear a mask, 101 N. 14th St.
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Poop & Paws: Investigating Clues Animals Leave Behind — Morrill Hall, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sundays, through Sept. 26. Interactive exhibit. See website for pricing, third floor, 645 N 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/exhibits/exhibits/poop-paws.html.
Livestream and
virtual events
Lincoln Trail-A-Thon 2021 — Each month, a different trail is featured. Entry fee is $25 adults 19 and up; $10 students age 16-18, benefiting Great Plains Trail Network. Gptn.org/lincoln-trail-a-thon/lincoln-trail-a-thon-2021.html.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "No Man’s Land" (PG-13), 2:20 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:40 p.m.; "Another Round" (NR), 2 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.
Theater
"Nunsense" at TADA Theater in-person and livestream — 2 p.m. Sundays, through Feb. 21; tickets start at $18. More details: Tadatheatre.info or call the box office at 402-438-8232.
Save the date
Lunar New Year: "Year of the Ox" at the Asian Community & Cultural Center via Facebook and YouTube — 1:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 20. Watch: youtube.com/channel/UCIMS-AHX_fBDdV6dbYVxgXA and facebook.com/LincolnAsianCenter/?rf=963619317023544. More information: call 402-477-3446.
Register
Women in Sales and Business —Venue Restaurant & Lounge,11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
