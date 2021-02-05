Calendar, 2-6 Saturday

Events

"Barriers and Disparities: Housing in America" — Sheldon Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, through July 3; citywide initiative aimed at addressing eviction and housing affordability in Lincoln, 12th and R streets.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Frosty Bike Ride — 9:30 a.m. packet pick-up; 11 a.m. start ride at 300 Speedway Circle; 12:45 p.m. lunch, beverages and a bike giveaway. Facebook.com/events/752440555359283.

Lincoln Trail-A-Thon 2021 — Each month a different trail is featured; follow the online trail or create a trail of your own. Entry fee is $25, adults 19 and up; $10, students, age 16-18, benefiting Great Plains Trail Network. Gptn.org/lincoln-trail-a-thon/lincoln-trail-a-thon-2021.html.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.