Calendar, 2-6 Saturday

Events
"Barriers and Disparities: Housing in America" — Sheldon Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, through July 3; citywide initiative aimed at addressing eviction and housing affordability in Lincoln, 12th and R streets.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Frosty Bike Ride — 9:30 a.m. packet pick-up; 11 a.m. start ride at 300 Speedway Circle; 12:45 p.m. lunch, beverages and a bike giveaway. Facebook.com/events/752440555359283.
Lincoln Trail-A-Thon 2021 — Each month a different trail is featured; follow the online trail or create a trail of your own. Entry fee is $25, adults 19 and up; $10, students, age 16-18, benefiting Great Plains Trail Network. Gptn.org/lincoln-trail-a-thon/lincoln-trail-a-thon-2021.html.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Poop & Paws: Investigating Clues Animals Leave Behind —Morrill Hall, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 12:30-4:30 pm Sundays, through Sept. 26. Interactive exhibit, participate by waving at screens to turn on videos, use your feet to activate animal sounds and enjoy digital floor projections. Touchable items are made with materials able to withstand disinfecting multiple times per day, see website for pricing, third floor, 645 N 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/exhibits/exhibits/poop-paws.html.
Saturdays at Prairie Pines — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 145 acres of trails, picnic in the arboretum, kids ninja course, no pets and kids must be accompanied by adults, free, 3100 N. 112th St. Prairiepines.org.
Entertainment
Boombox Social: DJ Flycuts — 10 p.m. Items for purchase, wear a mask, 1630 P St.
Zoo Bar: DJ Relic — 7-10 p.m. No cover, wear a mask, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestream and
virtual events
Abendmusik fundraiser "My Funny Valentine" — 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14. Buy a code for a private concert serenade. Also choose options of sending chocolate, flowers, a meal or other gifts delivered contact-free, to your doorstep. More information: Abendmusik.org or call 402-476-9933.
Hy-Vee Heart Health Store tours online — Saturday-Sunday. Hy-Vee dietitians will lead a virtual Heart Health Store tour through the aisles of Hy-Vee, while sharing the basics of a heart healthy meal plan, shopping tips and product recommendations. Hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians/default.aspx.
Lincoln Symphony Orchestra: "Favorites Old & New" livestream — 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $15-35, Lincolnsymphony.com or call 402-476-2211.
"The Evicted Experience" — 10 a.m.-noon. Virtual Community Builder Workshop: Legislative Advocacy. Register: at bit.ly/feb_virtual_cbw.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "No Man’s Land" (PG-13) 2:20 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:40 p.m.; "Another Round" (NR) 2 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
"Nunsense" at TADA — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Feb. 5-21. In-person or online tickets start at $18. Tadatheatre.info or call 402-438-8232.
Donations needed
Barnabas Community store — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 6; 9:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Feb. 11. Donate new or used clothing and household items. See a list of acceptable items at Barnabascommunity.org/how-to-help/donate.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.