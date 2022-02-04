Calendar, 2-5 Saturday

Events

Boat, Sport & Travel Show — Lancaster Event Center, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday; $12, adults; $5, kids age 5-12; free, kids 4 and under, 4100 N. 84th St.

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Get grab-and-go meals, 1448 E St.

Dinosaurs and Disasters — Morrill Hall, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Join in the fun exploring facts and myths of dinosaurs, natural disasters, and science with hands-on activities for the whole family, 645 N. 14th St. More information: museum.unl.edu/visit

Kids Dream Film Series: "Smallfoot" — Lincoln Grand and Edgewood Marcus Theatres, $3 admission, retro family films on the big screen, see website for showtimes. Marcustheatres.com.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dine in for a hot meal or get a boxed meal to go, 2121 N. 27th St.

Livestreamed

Lincoln City Libraries co-host climate change discussion — 2 p.m. Library Director Pat Leach will host panelists Miki Esposito, senior policy adviser to Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, and Lynn Johnson, Lincoln Parks and Recreation Director, on how Lincoln is responding to climate change. Online: lincolnlibraries.org.

Entertainment

1867 Bar — James1stGen, Juke The Tiger, C10, Tuggy Yuxk, Faro Gee, $10, 101 N. 14th St.

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Exile on O Street, 1418 O St.

Boombox Social — 10 p.m. KevyCav, 1630 P St.

Bourbon Theatre — 9 p.m. Featured bands: Stunna 4 Vegas, Double00, K'Sean, Drewrill, Chris.topher, Drop Boyz; $35, 1415 O St. Bourbontheatre.com.

Brewsky's Haymarket — 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Blazin' Pianos, $5, 201 N. Eighth St.

Brother's Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Live DJ, Tiago Rey, 1339 O St.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Swap Meet Sally, $5, 5560 S. 48th St.

Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Karaoke, 4947 Holdrege St.

Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m. Emmet Bower Band, $10. 130 N. 10th St.

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Roadtrip, 1501 Centerpark Road.

Royal Grove — 9 p.m. DJ Toons and Conjunto Nueva Alianza, $20, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway. Theroyalgrove.com.

Rumology — 9 p.m. Ember and Oak, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.

Tack Room — 9 p.m. Karaoke, 1445 Cornhusker Highway.

Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. James Armstrong, $10; 9 p.m.-midnight, Seven Inches of Soul, 136 N. 14th St.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Who We Are" (NR), noon, 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 10 p.m.; "Parallel Mothers" (R), 11:45 a.m., 2:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:45 p.m.; "The Real Gemma Jordan" (NR), 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Theater

"35 mm: A Musical Exhibition" presented by Omni Arts Nebraska — Lied Center for Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; $18, adults; $14, seniors age 62 and up; $10, students and OLLI members, 301 N. 12th St.

"Bondagers" — Nebraska Wesleyan Miller Lab Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 51st Street and Huntington Avenue. Tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/current-season.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0