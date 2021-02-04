Calendar, 2-5 First Friday: Art gallery openings

Register

"The Evicted Experience" South of Downtown — 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday. A series highlighting the issue of eviction in our communities, how it is affecting our neighbors during the pandemic and how neighbors can become housing justice advocates themselves, including: 6 p.m. Friday. First Friday Screening of 'Behind on Rent'. Register: bit.ly/fff-behind-on-rent or join the event at bit.ly/launch-BOR, passcode rent2021; 10 a.m.-noon. Saturday. A virtual Community Builder Workshop: Legislative Advocacy. Register: at bit.ly/feb_virtual_cbw.