Calendar, 2-5 First Friday: Art gallery openings

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Movies
Mary Riempa Ross — "No Man’s Land" (PG-13), 5 p.m., 7:40 p.m.; "Another Round" (NR), 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
First Friday: Art gallery openings
Burlington Antiques — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dean Settle, wall of vintage art, 201 N. Seventh St.
Burkholder Project — 5-7 p.m. "Curious Considerations: Paintings on paper," featuring work by Erin Cross and Erin Butcher; Albert Maxey and Herschell Turner. Skylight Gallery; 12-by-12-inch group show, Outback Gallery, masks required, 719 P St.
Constellation Studios — 6-8 p.m. "Paper fiber, shaped and formed," visit or call Karen at 402-438-0049, for an appointment, 2055 O St.
County-City Exhibition — 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. "Art Quilt Inspirations," by Hilde M. Dale, County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Francie & Finch — 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Featuring Jude Martindale, new works and abstract paintings, 130 S. 13th St.
Gallery 9 — noon-7 p.m. "Small Works" show, visit or call Judith at 402-570-4123 for an appointment, must wear a mask, 124 S. Ninth St.
International Quilt Museum — 4-7 p.m. "Quilts of Emotion," speakers are Bridget Long, and Jim Kohler; 5:30 p.m. Virtual Zoom presentation, 1523 N. 33rd St. Register for Zoom link: internationalquiltmuseum.org/february-virtual-first-friday.
Lincoln Artist Guild Gallery in University Place — noon-8 p.m. 12-by-12-inch “Beach and Sunshine” artwork, feature gallery; Gretchen Olberding is the artist of the month, main gallery, 2634 N. 48th St.
Lux Center — noon-8 p.m. "Ravel," by Judy Bales, west gallery; "la mano izquierda: beneath the dress, above the skin" by Juan Jose Castano Marquez, east gallery; "Nostalgic Reverie," print collection, 2601 N. 48th St.
Noyes Art Gallery — 6-8 p.m. Ronnie Reid, curator; Sruti das Choudury, painting; Dave Galois, painting; Roger Gerberding, mixed media; Olivia Ahlrichs, mixed media; Marge Troyer, mixed media; Marsha Schoff, painted bottles; Ginger Wilson, mixed media; Craig Imig, painting and Mike Walters, stained glass; 7 p.m. Livestreamed on Facebook, 119 S. Ninth St.
Noyes at the State Office Building art show — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. "Love is in the Air," featuring Curt Adams, Dana Clements, Lauren Damm, Dori Minchow, Cherie Miner and Angi Stilwell, 301 Centennial Mall South.
Kiechel Art Gallery — noon-7 p.m. Contemporary Artists from the Midwest, first floor; spotlight artists are Thomas Hart Benton and Grant Wood, second floor, 1208 O St.
Metro Art Gallery — 4-7 p.m. "Erotica" group show; Tony Church, acoustic guitar, 1316 N St.
Sheldon Museum of Art — 5-7 p.m. Exhibitions: “Person of Interest,” “Barriers and Disparities: Housing in America,” and “Sheldon Treasures,” 12th and R streets.
Livestream and virtual events
Capital Jazz Society: Andrew Janak Quintet— 8-9:30 p.m. Livestream: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Hy-Vee Heart Health Store tour — Wednesday-Sunday. Hy-Vee dietitians will lead a virtual Heart Health Store tour through the aisles of Hy-Vee, while sharing the basics of a heart healthy meal plan, shopping tips and product recommendations. Hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians/default.aspx.
Register
"The Evicted Experience" South of Downtown — 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday. A series highlighting the issue of eviction in our communities, how it is affecting our neighbors during the pandemic and how neighbors can become housing justice advocates themselves, including: 6 p.m. Friday. First Friday Screening of 'Behind on Rent'. Register: bit.ly/fff-behind-on-rent or join the event at bit.ly/launch-BOR, passcode rent2021; 10 a.m.-noon. Saturday. A virtual Community Builder Workshop: Legislative Advocacy. Register: at bit.ly/feb_virtual_cbw.
