Calendar, 2-4 Thursday

Events
Center for People in Need food and diapers distribution — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday; 3-5 p.m. Tuesdays only. Anyone in need is welcome. Bring a Center Card or a photo ID of any kind, 3901 N. 27th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Kids Count display at the state Capitol — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Voices for Children in Nebraska will display highlights from the Kids Count 2020 report, 1445 K St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Livestream
All Knowing McGill Band: Live in Lincoln Thursday Night livestream at Vine Congregational Church — 7-9:30 p.m. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
Caregiver Support Group online — 2 p.m. Meets online every Thursday. Eight-week support group, people who are caring for loved one with a serious illness. More information: Juanita Steenbakkers at 402-416-7365.
Eastmont Innovation Talk: "The Future of Powered Clothing" — 3 p.m. Rich Mahoney, Founder & CEO of Seismic, discusses robotic-powered clothing. Register: eastmontliving.com/building-better-brains.
Game & Parks virtual series: "Mosses and Lichens" — 3 p.m. Thursdays, through Feb. 18. Free event, must preregister: Facebook.com/NEGameandParks.
Hope Book Club online — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets online first and third Thursdays, beginning today. Support group will read “The Year of Magical Thinking,” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn via Zoom — Noon-1 p.m. Topic is the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, speakers from UNL College of Law. To get the Zoom link and register email: lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, type the word registration in the subject line.
"The Evicted Experience" South of Downtown — 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. A three-day series: 6 p.m. Thursday. Virtual tour of 'Evicted'. Register: bit.ly/evicted-virtual-tour; 6 p.m. Friday. Screening of 'Behind on Rent'. Register: bit.ly/fff-behind-on-rent or join the event at bit.ly/launch-BOR, passcode rent2021; 10 a.m.-noon. Saturday. Virtual Community Builder Workshop: Legislative Advocacy. Register: at bit.ly/feb_virtual_cbw.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "No Man’s Land" (PG-13),: 5 p.m., 7:40 p.m.; "Another Round" (NR), 4:45 p.m, 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Fitness counts for Parkinson's, MS or stroke victims — Bryan LifePointe, 11:30-12:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Balance training and exercises, 12 classes; $30, members; $80, nonmembers, 7501 S. 27th St. Bryanhealth.org/calendar or call 402-481-6300.
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 10. $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.