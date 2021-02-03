Calendar, 2-4 Thursday

Events

Center for People in Need food and diapers distribution — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday; 3-5 p.m. Tuesdays only. Anyone in need is welcome. Bring a Center Card or a photo ID of any kind, 3901 N. 27th St.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Kids Count display at the state Capitol — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Voices for Children in Nebraska will display highlights from the Kids Count 2020 report, 1445 K St.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Livestream

All Knowing McGill Band: Live in Lincoln Thursday Night livestream at Vine Congregational Church — 7-9:30 p.m. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.

Caregiver Support Group online — 2 p.m. Meets online every Thursday. Eight-week support group, people who are caring for loved one with a serious illness. More information: Juanita Steenbakkers at 402-416-7365.