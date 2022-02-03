Calendar, 2-4 First Friday art gallery openings

Events

Bell-issimo — 12:10 p.m. 16-member ensemble of bell ringers, from 12 Lincoln churches. Free, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Food Truck Fridays — Telegraph District, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 20th and O streets.

Lincoln Symphony Orchestra's "Wherefore Art Thou Anton?" — 7:30 p.m. Performances from Anton Miller and Rita Pofiris; Edward Polochick, director, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St.

Entertainment

See Ground Zero.

First Friday: Art gallery openings and events

Burlington Antiques — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Metro Gallery's Wall of Antique Art, 201 N. Seventh St.

Burkholder Project — 5-7 p.m. "Presence," solo shows by Erin Cross, Lorinda Rice and Albert Maxey, 719 P St.

County-City Art Exhibition wall — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. "Lip Music: Stories through Art," Pamela Conyers Hinson, 555 S. 10th St.

Constellation Studios — 6-8 p.m. “Selections from the Collection," featuring Philip von Raabe, Christopher Stewart, Melanie Yazzie, Xu Bing, Akira Kurosaki, Pam Longobardi, Adele Henderson, Carol Summers, Lari Gibbons, Maureen Cribbs, Suzie Treinen, Rokeya Sultana, Patricia Hernandez, Kevin Garber, Isaiah Jones, Bob Nugent, Tanja Softic, Steven Sorman and Barbara Takenaga, 2055 O St.

Foundry — 3-6 p.m. Joe Elliott, paintings, 211 N. 14th St.

Gallery 9 — 5-8 p.m. "Explorations in Glass & Paint," featuring Gretchen Olberding and Bonnie Vodenal, 124 S. Ninth St.

Jakes Cigars & Spirits — 11 a.m.-2 a.m. "Eric Saxon: New Works (Inside Outside)," featuring double-sided drawings, 101 N. 14th St.

Kiechel Art Gallery — 5-8 p.m. Contemporary artists Jenny Kruger, Keith Jacobshagen, Hal Holoun, Chad M. Olsen, Francisco Souto; American regionalist artists Thomas Hart Benton and Grant Wood, 1208 O St.

International Quilt Museum — 4-7 p.m. "Paper-Fabric-Flesh," "Bedtime Stitches," Sally Mavor, "Diamonds are Forever" (third floor), All four floors are filled with quilts and artifacts, 1523 N. 33rd St.

Lincoln Artist Guild Gallery — 6-8 p.m. Valentine Miniature Challenge display, 2634 N. 48th St.

Lux Center — 5-8 p.m. "All Together Now," by Ben Venom; "In Relief," by Katherine Wiese; "The Power of Dark Matter," print collection; 2601 N. 48th St.

Metro Art Gallery — 5-7 p.m. Sarah Odum and Keith Roland, photography; live music, 1821 N St.

Noyes Art Gallery — 6-8 p.m. "Art & Jazz," Connie Conner Haeffner, curator. Artists including: Telagio Babtista, Joseph G. Cameron, Sandy Carpenter, Ruth Langan, Eldon Schroder, Venus Thomas and Grant Ward; Live jazz, 119 S. Ninth St.

Project 317 — 5-7 p.m. Joshua Redwine, photography, 317 S. 12th St.

Robert Hillestad Textiles Gallery — 2022 Juried Exhibition: "The United Stitches," Dong Kyu Kim; "Scroll Set," Astrid Bennett; "Agency 1," Rosemary Meza-Des Plas, 1650 N. 35th St.

Sheldon Museum of Art — 4-7 p.m. Alma Thomas’ painting “Winter Pool,” Exhibitions: “The Scene Changes: Sculpture from the Collection,” “Richard Diebenkorn: 41 Etchings Drypoints,” “Figurative Painting,” and more, 12th and R streets.

Tugboat — 7-10 p.m. 2D-3D media by Madeleine Marie LeMieux; live music, 116 N. 14th St., Studio 31.

WallSpace-LNK — 5-8 p.m. Working Class Heroes photograph exhibition, 1624 S. 17th St.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Who We Are" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 10 p.m.; "Parallel Mothers" (R), 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:45p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Theater

Lied Center for Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; $18, adults; $14, seniors age 62 and up; $10, students and OLLI members, 301 N. 12th St.

"Bondagers" — Nebraska Wesleyan Miller Lab Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 51st Street and Hunting Avenue. Tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/current-season.

