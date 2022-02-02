Calendar 2-3 Thursday

Events

Aging Partners Senior Center activities — For information and to view all activities and addresses, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

Community Action's Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Livestreamed

Faith to Forest climate series via Zoom — 7-8 p.m. Discussion with Pat Leach, Director of Lincoln City Libraries, and Martha Shulski, State Climatologist. Topic is "The Future We Choose, A Stubborn Optimist’s Guide to Climate Change"; no registration. Zoom link: Firstplymouth.org/catforest.

Entertainment

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St.

Barrymore's — 7 p.m. Pub quiz, 124 N. 13th St.

Boiler Brewing Co. — 8 p.m. trivia, 129 N. 10th St.

Boombox Social — 7 p.m. Family Feud; 9 p.m. Furashi, 1630 P St.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. trivia, 5551 S. 48th St.

Cosmic Eye — 6 p.m. trivia, 6800 P St.

Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. open-mic, 140 N. Eighth St.

Duffy's Tavern — 9:30 p.m. Wink & Pogues, $5 cover, 1412 O St.

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke, 6891 A St.

Kinkaider Brewing — Cabin Fever music series: Denise Howe, 201 N. Seventh St.

OG Grata — 7:30 p.m. bingo, 2755 Jamie Lane.

Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. Trent Brown, 130 N. 10th St.

Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live jazz piano; 9 p.m. open-mic, 7301 S. 27th St.

Zoo Bar — 9:30 p.m. S---hook, 136 N. 14th St.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Velvet Queen" (NR) 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.; "Parallel Mothers" (R) 4:45 p.m.,7:15 p.m., 9:45 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Theater

"35 mm: A Musical Exhibition" presented by Omni Arts Nebraska — 7:30 p.m.; $18, adults; $14, seniors; $10, students and OLLI members, Lied Center, 301 N. 12th St.

Register

Abendmusik Music presents "My Funny Valentine": tickets on sale — Performed 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14. Purchase tickets for online streaming, home delivery of a gourmet meal, flowers and treats on Valentine's Day. Tickets: abendmusik.org or call 402-476-9933.

