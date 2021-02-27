Calendar, 2-28 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Free blood pressure checks — 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CHI Health Priority Care at Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 N. 26th St. and Southwest Family Medicine, 1240 Aries Drive; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. CHI Health Quick Care, 5010 O St. and 6001 Village Drive. No appointment, must wear a mask. More details: CHIhealth.com.
John Breslow Ice Hockey Center public ice skate — 3-5 p.m. $5.50 for adults and kids, including skate rental, through Tuesday, 433 V St. Register: breslowhockeycenter.com/pricing or call 402-472-2758.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Stamp Show at College View Adventist Church — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Must sign a waiver, have temperature checked and wear a mask, 4801 Prescott Ave. More details: Lincolnstampclub.org/events.
Entertainment in-person
Behzod Abduraimov in concert — Lied Center for Performing Arts, 4 p.m. Classical piano performance, in-person and livestreamed, $17-$42, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Livestreams and
virtual entertainment
Lincoln Parkinson's Disease Caregiver's support group meeting via Zoom — 7 p.m. Zoom link: zoom.us/j/98913064335?pwd=N1ZBSHI3eElYdVVYVlJZTWtGOU00UT09; Meeting ID: 989 1306 4335; Passcode: 356429.
Sunday with a Scientist — 2 p.m. Explore Nebraska, a desert and travel through time on a Google Earth tour, with Dr. David Harwood, UNL Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences. Register: museum.unl.edu/programs-events/sunday-with-a-scientist.html.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Blithe Spirit" (NR) 2:40 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Nomadland" (R) 2:10 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tutors are needed for online English language learners and native speakers of English, working on increasing their literacy skills. Seeking tutors for teaching online, individual and group classes, also people to tutor students in the health care preparatory classes, in CNA and related programs. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.
League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn via Zoom — Noon-1 p.m. Thursday. Topic is "Race, Policing, the Prison Industrial Complex." Register: email lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, type the word registration in the subject line.
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. March 10. $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
