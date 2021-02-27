Calendar, 2-28 Sunday

Livestreams and

virtual entertainment

Sunday with a Scientist — 2 p.m. Explore Nebraska, a desert and travel through time on a Google Earth tour, with Dr. David Harwood, UNL Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences. Register: museum.unl.edu/programs-events/sunday-with-a-scientist.html .

Movies

Register

English language volunteer tutor orientation — 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tutors are needed for online English language learners and native speakers of English, working on increasing their literacy skills. Seeking tutors for teaching online, individual and group classes, also people to tutor students in the health care preparatory classes, in CNA and related programs. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.