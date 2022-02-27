Calendar, 2-28 Monday

Events

Dance class for Parkinson's Disease — 1:30-3 p.m. $6, adults; free for spouses and caregivers. Participants will explore movement and music in ways that are enjoyable, mentally stimulating and creative. No dance experience required, 2620 O St. Register: Call 402-540-1242 or email ruth@rdhdance.org

Aging Partners activities — See complete list of activities and addresses: Aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

Beginners meditation class — 5:30 p.m. Free, all belief backgrounds, Lincoln Zen Center, 3701 O St.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open, limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Concerts

Abendmusik Youth Masterworks Festival: "Mozart's Requiem" — 6:45 p.m., pre-concert talk; 7:30 p.m. , concert with 300 high school students performing together for Abendmusik's 50th anniversary. Free, must get ticket by calling 402-472-4747, Lied Center, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets.liedcenter.org/2607.

Entertainment

Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, 5800 Hidcote Drive.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Flycuts, 1620 P St.

Duffy's Tavern — 7:30 p.m. Comedy open-mic night, 1412 O St.

Happy Raven — 7 p.m. trivia, 122 N. 11th St.

Rosie's Downtown — 6 p.m. Cornhole tournament, 130 N. 10th St.

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. all writers' workshop, 3233 S. 13th St.

Zoo Bar — 7:30-10 p.m. "Poetry, Prose and Flows," 136 N. 14th St.

Meetings

City Council — 5:30 p.m. City Council Chambers, 555 S. 10th St.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Jockey" (R), 5:20 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "2022 Oscar Shorts Animation" (R), 4:45 p.m.; "2022 Oscar Shorts Live Action" (R), 7:15 p.m.; "2022 Oscar Shorts Documentary A "(PG-13), 9:45 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Register

Lincoln League of Women Voters Lunch & Learn via Zoom — 1 p.m. Thursday. Featured speakers are Sens. Megan Hunt and Anna Wishart on Nebraska ballot initiatives. Must register to get a Zoom link: email lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com.

"Why do they do that? Understanding Symptoms and Situations of Dementia" via Zoom — CountryHouse Assisted Living Memory Care, 5-6 p.m. Tuesday. Teepa Snow presents learning about the many changes that occur in the brain during the progression of the disease. Must RSVP: contact Kelsi Hutchison at 402-421-1160 or email khutchison@countryhouse.net

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

